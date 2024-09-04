History-Making Fort Bend Leadership Forum, Class of 2025

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce presents the largest class in the history of the Fort Bend Leadership Forum, the Class of 2025, generously sponsored by Sewell Audi Sugar Land. This class represents the 37th year that a group of outstanding individuals will participate in a rigorous program of leadership development and community engagement through active learning, expert insight, and experiential activities. As the premier leadership development program in the region, the Fort Bend Leadership Forum was designed to prepare for the community needs that demand the involvement of informed citizens.

Presenting the Fort Bend Leadership Forum Class of 2025:

Dr. Amanda Allen Wharton County Junior College Marcus Baskin Pape-Dawson Engineers Dr. Karen Beshay Fort Bend Dental Associates Bryan Bowling Texas State Technical College Wendy Brooks Genesys Works Locquin Bryant Reliant, an NRG Company Mariel Caballero Lloyd Engineering, Inc. Julee Chang Cornerstone Christian Academy Judy Dae Dina LLC Mitch Danklef Comcast Business Randy Davila Inframark Sean Eglinton Fort Bend County Engineering Sami Elsaigh Consor Engineers, LLC Lauren Fehr City of Sugar Land Anh Gilmore Harmony Science Academy-Sugar Land Annel Guadalupe City of Fulshear Liz Harrell Bank of Texas – Sweetwater Blvd. Ronnie Harris BGE Inc. Melvin Harris WSB Jeremy Heath Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce Page Hernandez Fort Bend Christian Academy Keith Ivy RG Miller Engineers, Inc. | DCCM Rep. Jacey Jetton State of Texas, District 26 Micheal Jones PCCA Chaitanya Kasturi Huitt-Zollars, Inc. Khizer Khadimally New York Life – Khizer P. Khadimally Maha Khalid Accelerate Engineering, LLC Paras Kharel Frost Bank Wasim Khawja US Global Fuels Rhonda Kuykendall Child Advocates of Fort Bend Miguel Leal The First State Bank of Louise – Sugar Land Megan Leonhardt East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry, Inc. Maurice Lewis Office of Commissioner Grady Prestage, Precinct 2 Belinda Loh AKV Consulting Engineers Carolyn Martinez University of Houston Merci Mohagheghi Office of Commissioner Dexter L. McCoy, Precinct 4 Mark Moke Houston Methodist Hospital Mary Montgomery PrimeWay Federal Credit Union – Sugar Land Dr. Deltra Muoki Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital Khoa Nguyen Stellar Bank – Stafford Janie Ochoa Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital Carrie Paxton-Lamke City of Sugar Land Brandy Phillips TDECU Patrick Powers Michel, Gray & Rogers, LLP Hina Qadri Office of Fort Bend County Judge, KP George Jalal Rasiyani American Ismaili Chamber of Commerce Oscar Saenz Gallagher Katherine Sauceda Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital Carlous Smith Si Environmental, LLC Mike Spake MDS Consulting Trejon Spratling Accredo Packaging, Inc. Christian Taylor AT&T Tyler Tumbleson Sugar Land Space Cowboys Parul Vyas Stantec Freemon Walker St. Luke’s Health – Sugar Land Hospital Regina Wilson Houston Community College Southwest Vincincia Wright Clearhope Counseling and Wellness Center

The class participants are selected each year from a wide spectrum of the area’s population. The Fort Bend Leadership Forum is a ten-month program, starting off with a one and a half day Opening Retreat in San Antonio. Opening Retreat is followed by monthly one-day sessions covering criminal justice, diversity, economic development/infrastructure, health and social services, municipal/county government, and a two-day trip to Austin for the state government session. In addition, this year’s class will participate in a special three-day national government session in Washington D.C. The Leadership program is completed with a one and a half day ending retreat and graduation ceremony in Galveston.

The Fort Bend Leadership Forum Program, under the direction of Division Co-Chairs Breah Campbell, Si Environmental, and Dr. Jay Neal, University of Houston, celebrates its tradition of providing the region’s premier leadership development program. For more information on the program and sponsorship opportunities, contact Rebekah Beltran at rebekah@fortbendcc.org or 281-566-2158.

About Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is a 5-star accredited, the largest single-county chamber in the greater Houston region and the largest business organization in Fort Bend County representing over 1,000 business organizations, over 5,000 individuals, and over 200,000 jobs. As the advocate for excellence in Fort Bend County and beyond, we do essential work to protect the business interests in our region. The organization has been able, over the last 50 years, to be a strong and successful voice for business due to the solid and impressive investment of our members. The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce creates, enhances and promotes the dynamic environment in which we work and live.