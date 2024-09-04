History-Making Fort Bend Leadership Forum, Class of 2025

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce presents the largest class in the history of the Fort Bend Leadership Forum, the Class of 2025, generously sponsored by Sewell Audi Sugar Land. This class represents the 37th year that a group of outstanding individuals will participate in a rigorous program of leadership development and community engagement through active learning, expert insight, and experiential activities. As the premier leadership development program in the region, the Fort Bend Leadership Forum was designed to prepare for the community needs that demand the involvement of informed citizens.
Presenting the Fort Bend Leadership Forum Class of 2025:
|Dr. Amanda
|Allen
|Wharton County Junior College
|Marcus
|Baskin
|Pape-Dawson Engineers
|Dr. Karen
|Beshay
|Fort Bend Dental Associates
|Bryan
|Bowling
|Texas State Technical College
|Wendy
|Brooks
|Genesys Works
|Locquin
|Bryant
|Reliant, an NRG Company
|Mariel
|Caballero
|Lloyd Engineering, Inc.
|Julee
|Chang
|Cornerstone Christian Academy
|Judy
|Dae
|Dina LLC
|Mitch
|Danklef
|Comcast Business
|Randy
|Davila
|Inframark
|Sean
|Eglinton
|Fort Bend County Engineering
|Sami
|Elsaigh
|Consor Engineers, LLC
|Lauren
|Fehr
|City of Sugar Land
|Anh
|Gilmore
|Harmony Science Academy-Sugar Land
|Annel
|Guadalupe
|City of Fulshear
|Liz
|Harrell
|Bank of Texas – Sweetwater Blvd.
|Ronnie
|Harris
|BGE Inc.
|Melvin
|Harris
|WSB
|Jeremy
|Heath
|Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce
|Page
|Hernandez
|Fort Bend Christian Academy
|Keith
|Ivy
|RG Miller Engineers, Inc. | DCCM
|Rep. Jacey
|Jetton
|State of Texas, District 26
|Micheal
|Jones
|PCCA
|Chaitanya
|Kasturi
|Huitt-Zollars, Inc.
|Khizer
|Khadimally
|New York Life – Khizer P. Khadimally
|Maha
|Khalid
|Accelerate Engineering, LLC
|Paras
|Kharel
|Frost Bank
|Wasim
|Khawja
|US Global Fuels
|Rhonda
|Kuykendall
|Child Advocates of Fort Bend
|Miguel
|Leal
|The First State Bank of Louise – Sugar Land
|Megan
|Leonhardt
|East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry, Inc.
|Maurice
|Lewis
|Office of Commissioner Grady Prestage, Precinct 2
|Belinda
|Loh
|AKV Consulting Engineers
|Carolyn
|Martinez
|University of Houston
|Merci
|Mohagheghi
|Office of Commissioner Dexter L. McCoy, Precinct 4
|Mark
|Moke
|Houston Methodist Hospital
|Mary
|Montgomery
|PrimeWay Federal Credit Union – Sugar Land
|Dr. Deltra
|Muoki
|Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
|Khoa
|Nguyen
|Stellar Bank – Stafford
|Janie
|Ochoa
|Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
|Carrie
|Paxton-Lamke
|City of Sugar Land
|Brandy
|Phillips
|TDECU
|Patrick
|Powers
|Michel, Gray & Rogers, LLP
|Hina
|Qadri
|Office of Fort Bend County Judge, KP George
|Jalal
|Rasiyani
|American Ismaili Chamber of Commerce
|Oscar
|Saenz
|Gallagher
|Katherine
|Sauceda
|Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
|Carlous
|Smith
|Si Environmental, LLC
|Mike
|Spake
|MDS Consulting
|Trejon
|Spratling
|Accredo Packaging, Inc.
|Christian
|Taylor
|AT&T
|Tyler
|Tumbleson
|Sugar Land Space Cowboys
|Parul
|Vyas
|Stantec
|Freemon
|Walker
|St. Luke’s Health – Sugar Land Hospital
|Regina
|Wilson
|Houston Community College Southwest
|Vincincia
|Wright
|Clearhope Counseling and Wellness Center
The class participants are selected each year from a wide spectrum of the area’s population. The Fort Bend Leadership Forum is a ten-month program, starting off with a one and a half day Opening Retreat in San Antonio. Opening Retreat is followed by monthly one-day sessions covering criminal justice, diversity, economic development/infrastructure, health and social services, municipal/county government, and a two-day trip to Austin for the state government session. In addition, this year’s class will participate in a special three-day national government session in Washington D.C. The Leadership program is completed with a one and a half day ending retreat and graduation ceremony in Galveston.
The Fort Bend Leadership Forum Program, under the direction of Division Co-Chairs Breah Campbell, Si Environmental, and Dr. Jay Neal, University of Houston, celebrates its tradition of providing the region’s premier leadership development program. For more information on the program and sponsorship opportunities, contact Rebekah Beltran at rebekah@fortbendcc.org or 281-566-2158.
About Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce
The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is a 5-star accredited, the largest single-county chamber in the greater Houston region and the largest business organization in Fort Bend County representing over 1,000 business organizations, over 5,000 individuals, and over 200,000 jobs. As the advocate for excellence in Fort Bend County and beyond, we do essential work to protect the business interests in our region. The organization has been able, over the last 50 years, to be a strong and successful voice for business due to the solid and impressive investment of our members. The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce creates, enhances and promotes the dynamic environment in which we work and live.