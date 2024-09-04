History-Making Fort Bend Leadership Forum, Class of 2025

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce presents the largest class in the history of the Fort Bend Leadership Forum, the Class of 2025, generously sponsored by Sewell Audi Sugar Land.   This class represents the 37th year that a group of outstanding individuals will participate in a rigorous program of leadership development and community engagement through active learning, expert insight, and experiential activities.  As the premier leadership development program in the region, the Fort Bend Leadership Forum was designed to prepare for the community needs that demand the involvement of informed citizens.

Presenting the Fort Bend Leadership Forum Class of 2025:

Dr. Amanda Allen Wharton County Junior College
Marcus Baskin Pape-Dawson Engineers
Dr. Karen Beshay Fort Bend Dental Associates
Bryan Bowling Texas State Technical College
Wendy Brooks Genesys Works
Locquin Bryant Reliant, an NRG Company
Mariel Caballero Lloyd Engineering, Inc.
Julee Chang Cornerstone Christian Academy
Judy Dae Dina LLC
Mitch Danklef Comcast Business
Randy Davila Inframark
Sean Eglinton Fort Bend County Engineering
Sami Elsaigh Consor Engineers, LLC
Lauren Fehr City of Sugar Land
Anh Gilmore Harmony Science Academy-Sugar Land
Annel Guadalupe City of Fulshear
Liz Harrell Bank of Texas – Sweetwater Blvd.
Ronnie Harris BGE Inc.
Melvin Harris WSB
Jeremy Heath Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce
Page Hernandez Fort Bend Christian Academy  
Keith Ivy RG Miller Engineers, Inc. | DCCM  
Rep. Jacey Jetton State of Texas, District 26  
Micheal Jones PCCA  
Chaitanya Kasturi Huitt-Zollars, Inc.  
Khizer Khadimally New York Life – Khizer P. Khadimally  
Maha Khalid Accelerate Engineering, LLC  
Paras Kharel Frost Bank  
Wasim Khawja US Global Fuels  
Rhonda Kuykendall Child Advocates of Fort Bend  
Miguel Leal The First State Bank of Louise – Sugar Land  
Megan Leonhardt East Fort Bend Human Needs Ministry, Inc.  
Maurice Lewis Office of Commissioner Grady Prestage, Precinct 2  
Belinda Loh AKV Consulting Engineers  
Carolyn Martinez University of Houston  
Merci Mohagheghi Office of Commissioner Dexter L. McCoy, Precinct 4  
Mark Moke Houston Methodist Hospital  
Mary Montgomery PrimeWay Federal Credit Union – Sugar Land  
Dr. Deltra Muoki Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital  
Khoa Nguyen Stellar Bank – Stafford  
Janie Ochoa Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital  
Carrie Paxton-Lamke City of Sugar Land  
Brandy Phillips TDECU  
Patrick Powers Michel, Gray & Rogers, LLP  
Hina Qadri Office of Fort Bend County Judge, KP George  
Jalal Rasiyani American Ismaili Chamber of Commerce  
Oscar Saenz Gallagher  
Katherine Sauceda Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital  
Carlous Smith Si Environmental, LLC  
Mike Spake MDS Consulting  
Trejon Spratling Accredo Packaging, Inc.  
Christian Taylor AT&T  
Tyler Tumbleson Sugar Land Space Cowboys  
Parul Vyas Stantec  
Freemon Walker St. Luke’s Health – Sugar Land Hospital  
Regina Wilson Houston Community College Southwest  
Vincincia Wright Clearhope Counseling and Wellness Center  
       

The class participants are selected each year from a wide spectrum of the area’s population. The Fort Bend Leadership Forum is a ten-month program, starting off with a one and a half day Opening Retreat in San Antonio. Opening Retreat is followed by monthly one-day sessions covering criminal justice, diversity, economic development/infrastructure, health and social services, municipal/county government, and a two-day trip to Austin for the state government session. In addition, this year’s class will participate in a special three-day national government session in Washington D.C.  The Leadership program is completed with a one and a half day ending retreat and graduation ceremony in Galveston.

The Fort Bend Leadership Forum Program, under the direction of Division Co-Chairs Breah Campbell, Si Environmental, and Dr. Jay Neal, University of Houston, celebrates its tradition of providing the region’s premier leadership development program.  For more information on the program and sponsorship opportunities, contact Rebekah Beltran at rebekah@fortbendcc.org or 281-566-2158.

About Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is a 5-star accredited, the largest single-county chamber in the greater Houston region and the largest business organization in Fort Bend County representing over 1,000 business organizations, over 5,000 individuals, and over 200,000 jobs. As the advocate for excellence in Fort Bend County and beyond, we do essential work to protect the business interests in our region.  The organization has been able, over the last 50 years, to be a strong and successful voice for business due to the solid and impressive investment of our members. The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce creates, enhances and promotes the dynamic environment in which we work and live.