HCC’s Remmele Young receives PRNews “People of the Year” honor

Award recognizes excellence in education sector

HOUSTON (Sept. 3, 2024) – Remmele Young, J.D., Houston Community College’s (HCC) Vice Chancellor of Public Information, Communications and External Affairs and Interim Chief Of Staff, is a 2024 People of the Year honoree from PRNews.

The award, given by the leading journal covering the public relations profession, recognizes communications leaders across the nation who manage public relations teams in education, corporate communications, government and private agencies.

“”When you create and nurture a team of incredibly talented people and enjoy the visionary support of your college’s leadership, anything can be achieved,” Young said. “I am very humbled by this recognition of the amazing people who drive HCC’s positive image through the power of communications and storytelling.”

At HCC, Young oversees public information, media relations, community outreach and external affairs, along with government relations. He is the college’s Interim Chief of Staff. He has served HCC for 18 years.

“This honor is evidence of the great work being done by our communications professionals,” said Chancellor Margaret Ford Fisher, Ed.D. “Their talents and expertise are recognized and appreciated by their peers at HCC.”

HCC has 14 Centers of Excellence and 22 learning centers across a service area that spans 631 square miles. The college enrolls more than 85,000 students annually

Earlier in his career, Young provided policy counsel to senior executives at Reliant Energy and served as a consultant at Arthur Andersen, LLP. He is a former congressional liaison for the U.S. Department of Energy and was an elected county commissioner in South Carolina.

He holds a Juris Doctorate from the District of Columbia School of Law and a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science from the University of South Carolina. He also completed Harvard University’s Institute of Higher Education Management Development Program.

The PRNews award will be presented next month in New York City.