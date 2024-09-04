The 2024 Fort Bend Infrastructure Conference is a collaborative effort between the Central Fort Bend Chamber and the Fort Bend Chamber. This half-day conference will take place on Friday, September 13th, from 7:30 am – 1:30 pm at Safari Texas Ranch in Richmond, TX.

This educational conference promises to be information packed and a results-oriented meeting of experts covering various topics including:

A discussion on Demographic Trends in Fort Bend with Susan Cates, Population and Survey Analysts (PASA).

An Innovative Development Panel with Todd Hamilton, The Signorelli Company; Jerry Jones, Develop Richmond; Trey Reichert, Johnson Development Corporation; Herman Rodriguez, Missouri City EDC; Scott Snodgrass, Meristem and Moderated by Kevin Riles.

A Project Brazos Panel with Phil Martin, Mike Stone Associates; Greg Wine, Huitt-Zollars and Moderated by Craig Kalkomey, LJA Engineering.

A Future of Transit and Development Panel with Dr. Dietrich Biedenfeld, Governor's Transportation Advisory Council; Dr. Carol Lewis, TSU and Moderated by Chuck Wemple, HGAC.

Special Keynote Presentation from Humberto "Tito" Gonzalez, Jr., P.E., Director of Transportation Planning and Programming at TxDOT.

Gonzalez will be touching on projects on Fort Bend County that will impact the future growth of the county, in addition to the Commission’s priorities and the future of the 36A corridor.

Since November 2022, Tito has served as the Division Director of the Transportation Planning & Programming Division for TxDOT overseeing updates to the state’s 10-year Unified Transportation Program and Statewide Long-Range Transportation Plan, along with statewide efforts supporting International Border Trade, Freight, Corridor Planning, Traffic Data Collection & Analysis, Public Involvement Outreach, and coordination with Metropolitan Planning Organization planning activities.

The 2024 Fort Bend Infrastructure Conference is presented by our Title Sponsor, BGE, Inc.

Corporate Sponsors include: Aguirre & Fields, Binkley & Barfield | DCCM, CivilCorp LLC, Comcast, IDCUS, Johnson Development Corporation, KCI Technologies, Linfield, Hunter & Junius, Inc., LJA Engineering, Inc., Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital, Pape-Dawson Engineers, PGAL, Rosenberg Development Corporation, RPS Infrastructure, Inc. A Tetra Tech Company, Thompson Engineering, Vogler & Spencer Engineering, Inc., Woolpert, and Zarinkelk Engineering Services, Inc.

Sponsors as of 9/3/2024

A Corporate Sponsorship includes a table for eight at the luncheon, eight full-day tickets to the conference, vendor booth space, and name recognition on all marketing and printed materials. Individual Member Reservations are available for $100 and Individual Prospective Member Reservations are available for $150. Register today at cfbca.org or contact Desirae Cavender at dcavender@cfbca.org or 281-342-5464.

The Central Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce Infrastructure Division, under the leadership of Co-Chairs, Craig Kalkomey, P.E with LJA Engineering and Vern Hegwood with Pape-Dawson Engineers, is Central Fort Bend Chamber’s voice for transportation and infrastructure development in Fort Bend County. The division is comprised of business leaders in all facets of infrastructure – mobility, energy, water, housing, etc. – dedicated to understanding how infrastructure shapes our community.

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce Infrastructure Planning Division, under the leadership of Chair, Trisha Frederick with Pape-Dawson Engineers, LLC, educates and advocates for transportation, infrastructure and development programs throughout the region that promote opportunities for investment that encourage an improved quality of life in our region.

About the Central Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce

The 5-Star Accredited Central Fort Bend Chamber, the oldest Chamber in Fort Bend County (started in 1910), is a non-profit membership organization that serves a mission to cultivate community connections, advocate for business and facilitate growth.

About the Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce

The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce is a 5-star accredited and the largest single-county chamber in the greater Houston region. As the advocate for excellence in Fort Bend County and beyond, we do essential work to protect the business interests in our region. The organization has been able, for over 50 years, to be a strong and successful voice for business due to the solid and impressive investment of our members. The Fort Bend Chamber of Commerce creates, enhances, and promotes the dynamic environment in which we work and live.