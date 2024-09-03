TWC Recognizes the Work of Texans

AUSTIN – This Labor Day, the Texas Workforce Commission (TWC) recognizes the state’s workforce for making Texas the best place to live and work.

The Lone Star State enjoys a prestigious reputation due to the skill and dedication of its workforce and the vast opportunities for its businesses. In recognition of Labor Day, TWC spotlights these qualities by celebrating yet another year of record-breaking growth for the Texas labor force.

By the Numbers (as of Labor Day 2024):

Texas has its largest seasonally adjusted civilian labor force in history with more than 15.3 million people.

Second in the nation for annual job growth, Texas employment grew by 265,500 positions between July 2023 and July 2024.

Texas ranked first in terms of private sector jobs change with 206,000 private sector positions added from July 2023 to July 2024.

Texas’ annual employment growth has outpaced the national average in eight out of the 11 major industries.

There are more than 657,000 employers in Texas, the most in our state’s history, and the engine behind the many jobs being created in the state.

As the workforce in Texas continues to grow at record-setting pace, TWC remains committed to serving all who make this state the best place to do business. Our services ensure Texans in the workforce can thrive as they progress in their careers. We provide training, information, and skills development for long-term success in a wide range of occupations. For individuals experiencing unemployment, TWC can assist with the transition to new jobs and careers.

Find out how we can serve your career needs by exploring the TWC website or visiting one of the more than 170 Workforce Solutions offices around Texas.