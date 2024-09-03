The Women’s Fund Hosts Fall Membership Luncheon with Focus on Healthy Vision

HOUSTON (September 3, 2024) – The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency, a nonprofit providing Houston-area women and girls with the tools needed to be advocates for their health, is hosting the annual Fall Membership Luncheon at Tony’s on Friday, September 20, 2024, at 11:30 a.m.

The luncheon will feature a presentation by Dr. Morgan Jones of Kelsey-Seybold on “Healthy Vision” including the latest information on risks to healthy eyes, common eye conditions, cataracts, and how health impacts eyes and vision as well as what everyone can do to enhance and ensure healthy eyes and vision.

Morgan Jones, OD, is an optometrist at Kelsey-Seybold. She received her Doctor of Optometry in 2021 from the University of Houston College of Optometry. In 2022, Dr. Jones completed her ocular disease/primary optometry residency at Albuquerque Indian Health Services in New Mexico. She also completed several externships at Texas Children’s Hospital, Today’s Vision, and the University of Houston College of Optometry. She joined Kelsey Seybold in September 2022. Dr. Jones is a member of the Texas Optometric Association. Dr. Jones enjoys roller skating, lifting weights, spending time with family, and playing with her Corgi named Cucumber.

Members of The Women’s Fund can enjoy the membership luncheon for $40 and non-members for $50.

Members receive invitations to all events, educational seminars and webinars, e-newsletter subscriptions, access to The Women’s Fund’s electronic membership directory and special pricing for future membership luncheons. As a member, supporters can ensure that The Women’s Fund continues to make a difference in the lives of women and young girls by making a gift at the $50, $150, or $250 level.

For more than 45 years, The Women’s Fund has educated girls and women in the Houston area through classes, workshops, lectures, and publications that teach resiliency skills and relate those skills to current and future health risks. Dedicated to ensuring positive health outcomes for individuals and communities, The Women’s Fund serves close to 10,000 women and adolescent girls and distributes close to 10,000 publications each year at no cost.

For more information about the Spring Membership Luncheon visit 2024 Fall Membership Luncheon – The Women’s Fund (thewomensfund.org)and to support The Women’s Fund as a member, visit www.thewomensfund.org/get-involved/membership/.

About The Women’s Fund for Health Education and Resiliency

The Women’s Fund is a nonprofit dedicated to providing Houston-area women and girls with the tools they need to be advocates for their health. Since 1979, The Women’s Fund has served women and girls by providing health education community seminars, programs, and publications.

The Women’s Fund collaborates with community partners to provide its programs and resources free of charge to the communities with limited access to health information. Houston area women and girls learn resiliency skills to increase self-efficiency, decision-making, goal setting, communication, and resourcefulness to be their own health advocates and ensure positive health outcomes for individuals and communities.

For more information, visit www.thewomensfund.org, call 713-623-6543, or follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and YouTube.