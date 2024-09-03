The Children’s Assessment Center Hosts Annual Cherish the Child Donor Reception 

2024 Cherish the Child Award to be presented to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg

HOUSTON (September 3, 2024) – On September 16, 2024, The Children’s Assessment Center (The CAC) will host its annual Cherish the Child Donor Reception and present the 2024 Cherish the Child Award to Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg and recognize her passionate staff: Bureau Chief Denise Oncken, the Crimes Against Children Division and the Asset Forfeiture Division.

“We are pleased to honor Harris County District Attorney Kim Ogg with this well-deserved recognition,” said Kerry McCracken, Executive Director at The Children’s Assessment Center. “DA Ogg and the HCDAO have consistently demonstrated their strong support of our mission to protect children, heal families, and prevent abuse.”

In 1992, The HCDAO became one of the first formal partners with The CAC after signing the Interagency Agreement. They have been instrumental in supporting The CAC’s mission to heal families and protect children in our community by generously funding The CAC’s facility, capital campaign, training program and community events. The DA Ogg’s dedication has been a game-changer this year, providing crucial funding to upgrade The CAC’s Forensic Interviewing technology. This enhancement will help to greatly reduce the re-traumatization of children by capturing and safeguarding their stories with the utmost care, supporting the integrity of The CAC’s partner investigations.

Since 2004, The CAC has presented the prestigious Cherish the Child Award annually to a few outstanding partners and community members who have made a lasting impact on the children and families the organization serves. Honorees have gone above and beyond to support The CAC’s mission and empower families on their healing journey and pursuit of justice.

To learn more about The Children’s Assessment Center, please visit www.cachouston.org. For media inquiries, please contact Lauren Santerre at lauren@likemindstalk.com.

ABOUT THE CHILDREN’S ASSESSMENT CENTER

The Children’s Assessment Center (The CAC) provides a safe haven to sexually abused children and their families – a place where they can receive the kind of care and treatment they so richly deserve. We employ an extraordinarily effective multidisciplinary team approach in the prevention, assessment, investigation, referral for prosecution, and treatment of child sexual abuse. Our goal is to promote the complete healing of child victims of sexual abuse and their families.