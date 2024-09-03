Protect Your Plate and Practice Food Safety

September is National Food Safety Month

HOUSTON – September is National Food Safety Month, an annual observance dedicated to raising awareness about the importance of food safety and reducing the risk of foodborne illnesses. In honor of National Food Safety Month, Harris County Public Health (HCPH) is educating the public on best practices for handling, preparing, and storing food safely.

Food safety is a critical public health issue. Foodborne illnesses affect millions of Americans each year, and many of these illnesses are preventable through proper food handling and awareness.

Best practices for food safety at home:

Keep your workspace clean. Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds before and after handling food. Rinse your fresh produce. Do not rinse raw meat and poultry before cooking. Washing these foods will make bacteria more likely to spread to areas around your sink and countertops.

Wash your hands with warm water and soap for at least 20 seconds before and after handling food. Rinse your fresh produce. Do not rinse raw meat and poultry before cooking. Washing these foods will make bacteria more likely to spread to areas around your sink and countertops. Prevent cross-contamination. Bacteria can spread from one food to another if precautions aren’t taken. Use separate cutting boards and utensils for foods that will be cooked, like raw meat, poultry, and seafood, and foods that will not be cooked, like fruits and vegetables.

Bacteria can spread from one food to another if precautions aren’t taken. Use separate cutting boards and utensils for foods that will be cooked, like raw meat, poultry, and seafood, and foods that will not be cooked, like fruits and vegetables. Cook thoroughly. Use a food thermometer to ensure raw foods are cooked to a safe internal temperature. For example, while a bite of raw cookie dough is tempting, raw eggs and flour can make you sick. Additionally, allow plenty of time to properly thaw frozen food to ensure it cooks evenly.

Use a food thermometer to ensure raw foods are cooked to a safe internal temperature. For example, while a bite of raw cookie dough is tempting, raw eggs and flour can make you sick. Additionally, allow plenty of time to properly thaw frozen food to ensure it cooks evenly. Keep your food out of the danger zone. If your leftovers sit out for too long at room temperature, dangerous bacteria can grow quickly. The “danger zone” is between 40 and 140 degrees. Refrigerate leftovers within two hours and use them within three to four days.

HCPH is at the forefront of ensuring food safety in our community. HCPH’s Environmental Public Health Division routinely inspects food establishments, educates food handlers, and responds to foodborne illness outbreaks to ensure compliance with local, state, and federal food safety regulations.

We encourage Harris County community members to report any food-related illnesses or contaminated food by calling (713) 274-6300 or completing the food poisoning report form on our website. For more information on how you can protect yourself and your family from foodborne illnesses, visit the FDA Food Safety Education Month page and HCPH’s Food Safety page.