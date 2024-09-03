In Houston, Cornyn to Discuss Recently Passed Landmark Kids Online Safety Legislation

Will Hold Back to School Cyber Safety Roundtable with Online Safety Experts, Local Leaders

HOUSTON — Today, U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) will hold a roundtable with online safety experts, advocacy organizations, law enforcement, and education leaders in Houston to discuss ways to better protect Texas children from online threats to their safety and wellbeing, including the Kids Online Safety Act (KOSA) and the Children and Teens’ Online Privacy Protection Act (COPPA 2.0), legislation Sen. Cornyn cosponsored that was passed by the Senate on July 30th.

Following the roundtable, there will be a b-roll opportunity as the Senator views an online safety training demonstration and hears from local students. Senator Cornyn will then hold a media availability where he will call upon the House of Representatives to pass KOSA and COPPA 2.0.

WHO: U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX)

Rania Mankarious, CEO, Crime Stoppers of Houston

Lisa Weir, Principal, Memorial High School

Dr. Jennifer Blaine, Superintendent of Schools, Spring Branch Independent School District (SBISD)

Maurine Molak, Co-founder, David’s Legacy Foundation and ParentsSOS and parent of David, victim of cyberbullying

Raul Vela, Father of Brandy Vela, victim of cyberbullying

Michael Seiss, Officer, SBISD Police Department and former member of Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force

Dr. Jamie Freeny, Director of the Center for School Behavioral Health, Mental Health America of Greater Houston

WHEN: Tuesday, September 3, 2024

10:15 AM CT – Roundtable

11:15 AM CT – Student Training Demonstration (b-roll opportunity)

11:30 AM CT– Media Availability

WHERE: Memorial Senior High School – Library

935 Echo Lane

Houston, TX 77024

NOTE: Media parking will be available in the lot outlined below. Per school policy, all visitors must check in with a government issued photo ID.

