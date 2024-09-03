Disaster Recovery Center in Matagorda County Closes tomorrow Sept. 4

AUSTIN – A Disaster Recovery Center in Matagorda County will close permanently tomorrow, Wednesday Sept. 4 at 4 p.m.

Center location:

Palacios Pavilion

693 South Bay Boulevard

Palacios, TX 77465

Disaster Recovery Centers operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday–Saturday, closed Sunday. Any DRC can help with both Hurricane Beryl and the April 26–June 5 storms and flooding. To find a center location near you, go to fema.gov/drc.

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance – YouTube .