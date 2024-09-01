Master Gardeners plan fall vegetable/herb plant sale



Circle Oct. 12 on your calendar.

Fort Bend County Master Gardeners want to help you have a healthy diet from your own garden! So, they will soon be selling locally grown vegetable/herb plants that have been tested and proven for Fort Bend County. The fall sale will be Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Fort Bend AgriLife Extension Education Center (Range), 1402 Band Road in Rosenberg, adjacent to the Fort Bend County Fairgrounds. The sale will be open from 9 a.m.-noon or until sold out.

The sale will include Rapini broccoli, also known as broccoli raab, said Barbara Buckley, sale co-chair. She explained that it is an Italian non-heading broccoli. The shoots can be harvested from the plant as needed and the plant will continue to produce more shoots resulting in a longer harvest time. Rapini is great for cooking or in salads and is high in vitamin A and so delicious, she added.

The sale also will include Apollo and Green Magic broccoli. Other vegetable plants expected to be at the sale include Brussels sprouts, cabbage, cauliflower, kohlrabi, collards, kale, mustard greens, pak choi, Swiss chard and lettuce. Herb plants for sale may include fennel, thyme, sage, dill, cilantro and more.

Fort Bend County Master Gardener Steve Schmerbeck stressed that the plants are grown locally from seed in the Extension greenhouse. “The plants are recommended for our area and are well-suited to Fort Bend County gardens,” he added.

Plants can be purchased with cash, check or credit card. Please, no pets or wagons in the Range, where space is more limited than last year’s sale site. The sale will include a hold area, where shoppers can temporarily store their plants while they continue shopping. Arrive early for the best selection. A full plant list will be available on http://www.fbmg.org