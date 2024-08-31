Sen. Cruz: We Are at the Precipice of a New Era of Aviation

Cruz’s provision in new FAA law creates hub for next-gen drones and air taxis

DALLAS, Texas – Today, U.S. Senate Commerce Committee Ranking Member Ted Cruz (R-Texas) hosted a roundtable featuring leaders from the advanced aviation industry regarding the effort to bring a new federal research and testing center to Texas. As one of the authors of the bipartisan FAA Reauthorization Act of 2024, Sen. Cruz championed a provision authorizing the creation of a new federal research and testing center for emerging aviation technologies like drones, electric air taxis, and supersonic and hypersonic aircraft. The center would also work to partner with local industry, academia, and related government agencies to further unleash innovative aviation technologies. Texas’s thriving aviation sector, driven by growth in the Dallas Fort-Worth metroplex, makes the Lone Star State the ideal location for this new center.

At the roundtable, Sen. Cruz said, “For innovation to thrive, we need the kind of national regulatory system that allows these technologies to be safely and efficiently integrated into our airspace and quickly brought to market. I think it’s fair to say the FAA has struggled with the integration of non-traditional types of aviation into the National Airspace System, including with both drones and air taxis. That is why I authored a provision in this legislation specifically to create a Center for Advanced Aviation Technologies, which will serve as a forum for industry, and for government, and academia to further the development and integration of advanced technologies in aviation…

“… in recognition of Dallas’ long history of aviation innovation, and the long existence of such expertise, right here, it was my intent in drafting this provision and this legislation to bring the Center for Advanced Aviation Technologies to the Dallas-Fort Worth area. Getting the Center here will strengthen much of the work already occurring in and around DFW and will bring even more efforts to the area. If this Center fulfills the potential, I believe it has, this region will see billions in new investment and tens of thousands of new high paying jobs. Fifty years from now, DFW may be home to the headquarters of the next-generation Boeing or Uber for aircraft. The potential is limitless.”