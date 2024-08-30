This morning, to celebrate the start of the 2024-25 school year and football season, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the first Reveille X Texas A&M Aggies Bobblehead. The release comes ahead of Texas A&M’s highly anticipated football season opener against #7 Notre Dame on Saturday and Reveille’s fifth birthday, which is next Thursday, September 5th.
Over the next two weeks, we are unveiling our back-to-school bobblehead collection, and we’re excited to have the first bobblehead of Texas A&M’s popular mascot, Reveille, included. The officially licensed bobbleheads are being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, an official licensee of Texas A&M University.
All the details are below, and you can find pictures and graphics of the bobblehead that you can use at this Dropbox link. The bobbleheads are now available for pre-order in our online store at the following link.
- The bobbleheads are now available in the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum’s Online Store at this link.
- The bobbleheads, which are expected to ship in December, are $30 plus a flat-rate shipping charge of $8 per order.
- The bobblehead features Reveille X sitting on a Texas A&M logo base with her name on the front of the base.
- Each bobblehead is individually numbered to 2,024.
- Reveille X is the official mascot of Texas A&M University and is known as the First Lady of Aggieland. She is a sable-and-white American Rough Coat Collie who was born on September 5, 2019 in Topeka, Kansas. Reveille X was donated to the university by Juell Collies, an award-winning kennel, and assumed her duties in May 2021 after shadowing her predecessor, Reveille IX.
- Reveille X’s duties include attending games and making appearances at charity and promotional events. She lives with a mascot corporal, a sophomore in the Corps of Cadets’ Company E-2, who serves as her handler and often speaks on her behalf to students, faculty, staff, media, and visitors.
- The 20th-ranked Texas A&M Aggies kick off the 2024 football season on Saturday night when they host the 7th-ranked Notre Dame Fighting Irish in a highly anticipated season opener.
- Last week, the 2024-25 school year began with the first day of classes starting on Monday, August 19th.
- “We’re excited to unveil the first bobbleheads featuring Reveille X in conjunction with the start of the new school year and the 2024 football season,” National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum co-founder and CEO Phil Sklar said. “This bobblehead will be the perfect way for Texas A&M fans, alumni, students, faculty, and staff to show off their love for Reveille and their school pride!”
- The National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, which is located at 170 S. 1st. St. in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, opened to the public on February 1st, 2019. The HOF and Museum also produces high quality, customized bobbleheads for retail sale as well as organizations, individuals, and teams across the country.