This morning, to celebrate the start of the 2024-25 school year and football season, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum unveiled the first Reveille X Texas A&M Aggies Bobblehead. The release comes ahead of Texas A&M’s highly anticipated football season opener against #7 Notre Dame on Saturday and Reveille’s fifth birthday, which is next Thursday, September 5th.

Over the next two weeks, we are unveiling our back-to-school bobblehead collection, and we’re excited to have the first bobblehead of Texas A&M’s popular mascot, Reveille, included. The officially licensed bobbleheads are being produced by the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, an official licensee of Texas A&M University.

All the details are below, and you can find pictures and graphics of the bobblehead that you can use at this Dropbox link. The bobbleheads are now available for pre-order in our online store at the following link.