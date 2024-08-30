Texas State Library and Archives Commission Offers Hands-on Help on Second Saturdays

Austin, TX – Patrons curious about the Texas State Library and Archives Commission’s (TSLAC) genealogy resources and interested in learning how to use them with the assistance of a professional librarian are invited to visit the Reference Reading Room on Second Saturdays at 10 a.m.

Beginning Sept. 14, TSLAC will offer a brief overview of a particular collection or tool that family history researchers may find helpful in tracking down ancestors. No registration is needed, and the sessions are free and open to the public. Hands-on Help Sessions on Second Saturdays this fall are as follows:

Sept. 14 10 a.m. Vital Statistics at TSLAC

Oct. 12 10 a.m. Newspaper Resources at TSLAC

Nov. 9 10 a.m. City Directories at TSLAC

TSLAC’s collections include books, periodicals, documents, photographs and artifacts related to Texas history, government, natural resources, businesses, culture, people and more. Themed exhibits showcasing the wide range of materials available at TSLAC are on view in the lobby of the Lorenzo de Zavala State Archives and Library Building on the State Capitol grounds.

Visitors to the Reference Reading Room are also welcome to log on to computers and explore online databases such as Family Search, Ancestry.com, Fold3 and other products that may contain information available only to on-site patrons. The library is open Tuesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. and the second Saturday of each month from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Call 512-463-5455 or email ref@tsl.texas.gov for assistance. Learn more at www.tsl.texas.gov/arc.