Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar’s Statement on Lawsuit Filed by American Sustainable Business Council

(AUSTIN) — “The plaintiff has filed a purported First Amendment lawsuit that seeks to undermine state sovereignty and force the state of Texas and Texas taxpayers to invest their own money in a manner inconsistent with their values and detrimental to their own economic well-being. That is absurd.

“Texas has taken a very open, transparent and methodical approach, so it is ironic that this left-wing group suing Texas is hiding their true intent: to force companies to follow a radical environmental agenda that is often contrary to the interests of their shareholders and to punish those companies that do not fall into lockstep and put politics above earnings. The ink used to print this frivolous lawsuit is made by the very industry they are trying to eliminate. This is exactly the type of intellectual dishonesty that I have been fighting against. During a time when experts are revising long-term fossil fuel demand projections drastically upward, these groups continue to shove their radical agenda onto consumers and ignore the critical role this sector plays, and will continue to play, in our daily lives.”