Roosevelt Weeks Appointed Director of Fort Bend County Libraries

Fort Bend County Commissioners Court announced the appointment of Roosevelt Weeks as Library Director of the Fort Bend County library system on Tuesday, August 27. He will assume the role on October 7, 2024.

Weeks brings more than two decades of distinguished experience in library leadership, most recently as Library Director at the Austin Public Library system, where he has worked for the past seven years. Prior to that, he served as Deputy Director/Chief of Staff at the Houston Public Library (HPL) system for 11 years. He also served as Chief Technology Officer at HPL.

Weeks is passionate about improving technology, literacy, and education in the communities he serves. His goal is to empower individuals with the tools they need to ensure a future workforce capable of the complex critical-thinking skills necessary to succeed in an ever-changing competitive environment.

Weeks is a highly respected figure in the library community. He has been recognized for his strategic vision, exceptional leadership, and dedication to advancing library programs and services. His contributions to the profession have been acknowledged through numerous awards, including being named Texas Librarian of the Year by the Texas Library Association in 2023, receiving the University of North Texas Outstanding Alumni Award in 2023, and earning the prestigious “I Love My Librarian” national award from the American Library Association in 2016.

In addition to his extensive professional experience, Weeks is an active member of several library organizations, including the Texas Library Association, where he served on the executive board, the American Library Association, the Public Library Association, and the Urban Library Council, where he holds the position of Past Board Chair. His involvement in these organizations underscores his commitment to the library profession and his role as a thought leader in the field.

“I am honored to join Fort Bend County Libraries and eager to work alongside the talented team here,” said Weeks.

Weeks attended Texas Southern University, where he received an undergraduate degree in Computer Science. He was awarded his master’s degree in library science from the University of North Texas.

He and his wife, Valecia, are members of the Holman Street Baptist Church in Houston, where he serves as a deacon.

Fort Bend County Libraries is a public library system consisting of a main library — George Memorial Library in Richmond — and 10 branch libraries located throughout Fort Bend County, Texas, as well as management of the Fort Bend County Willie Melton Law Library.

