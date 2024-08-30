DPS Offers Safety Tips Ahead of Labor Day Holiday

WATCH DPS’ LABOR DAY WEEKEND PSA VIDEO HERE

AUSTIN – As part of an effort to keep drivers safe this Labor Day weekend, the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) is increasing enforcement efforts, including Operation Crash Awareness Reduction Effort (CARE) Aug. 30 through Sept. 2, statewide.

Operation CARE is a specialized campaign in which Texas Highway Patrol Troopers look for drivers who are speeding, intoxicated, not complying with Texas’ Move Over, Slow Down law or violating other laws.

“Too often, these long holiday weekends mean problems on the roads,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “Instead, as we mark the end of summer, let’s keep safety our top priority by following traffic laws and ensuring everyone has a sober ride home. By planning and thinking ahead, we can ensure everyone enjoys the long holiday weekend safely.”

During last year’s Labor Day enforcement campaign, Troopers issued more than 43,179 citations and warnings, including 4,332 for speeding; 990 for no insurance; 421 for individuals without seat belts or child seat restraints; and over 207 for Move Over, Slow Down violations. DPS also arrested 193 people on DWI charges and 222 people for other felony charges.

Here are some other safety tips to keep in mind:

Don’t drink and drive . Make alternate plans if you are consuming alcohol.

. Make alternate plans if you are consuming alcohol. Move Over or Slow Down for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road. So far in 2024, there have been more than 4,510 Move Over, Slow Down violations.

for police, fire, EMS, Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) vehicles and tow trucks stopped on the side of the road with emergency lights activated. Show the same courtesy to fellow drivers who are stopped on the side of the road. So far in 2024, there have been more than Move Over, Slow Down violations. Buckle up everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law.

everyone in the vehicle — it’s the law. Slow down , especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones.

, especially in bad weather, heavy traffic, unfamiliar areas or construction zones. Eliminate distractions while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road.

while driving, including the use of mobile devices. Texas law prohibits the use of portable wireless devices to read, write or send an electronic message unless the vehicle is stopped. If you’re using a navigation device or app, have a passenger operate it so you can keep your eyes on the road. Drive defensively , as holiday travel can present additional challenges.

, as holiday travel can present additional challenges. On multi-lane roads, use the left lane for passing only . Not only is it courteous driving and avoids impeding traffic, Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to use the left lane for passing only (when posted).

. Not only is it courteous driving and avoids impeding traffic, Texas law requires slower traffic to keep to the right and to use the left lane for passing only (when posted). Don’t cut in front of large trucks and try not to brake quickly in front of them. They can’t maneuver as easily as passenger vehicles and pickup trucks.

and try not to brake quickly in front of them. They can’t maneuver as easily as passenger vehicles and pickup trucks. If you can Steer It, Clear It : If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize traffic impact. Leaving vehicles in a traffic lane increases traffic congestion and leaves those involved with an increased risk of harm or a secondary wreck. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s against the law.

: If you are involved in a non-injury crash and your vehicle can be moved, clear the traffic lanes to minimize traffic impact. Leaving vehicles in a traffic lane increases traffic congestion and leaves those involved with an increased risk of harm or a secondary wreck. On some highways, if you don’t move your vehicle when it’s safe to do so, it’s against the law. Keep the Texas Roadside Assistance number stored in your phone. Dial 1-800-525-5555 for any type of assistance. The number can also be found on the back of a Texas Driver License.

number stored in your phone. Dial for any type of assistance. The number can also be found on the back of a Texas Driver License. Check your vehicle to make sure it is properly maintained and always ensure your cargo is secure.

to make sure it is properly maintained and always ensure your cargo is secure. Report road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency.

road hazards or anything suspicious to the nearest law enforcement agency. Monitor weather and road conditionswherever you are traveling. For road conditions and closures in Texas, visit Drive Texas

DPS would also like to remind Texans about the iWatchTexas program, a critical resource for reporting suspicious activity within the community to help prevent dangerous attacks. It’s especially important to be vigilant as people gather for parades, festivals and other community events. Tips can be reported via the website, the free iWatch iOS or Android mobile app or by calling 844-643-2251. All reports are confidential. For information on how to use iWatchTexas, you can view this how-to video.

Remember, iWatchTexas is not for emergencies. If there is an emergency, call 911 immediately.

