Beaumont Art League Hosts Abstract Art Exhibition

Kailee Viator Batson Abstract Art Images 1 and 2

BEAUMONT – The Beaumont Art League announces the Abstract Exhibition and Artist Opening Exhibition Reception, Saturday, September 14, 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Kailee Viator Batson is the judge for this exhibition. Batson is a mixed media visual artist based in Southeast Texas. She received her BFA in studio art from Lamar University in 2013 and has worked in a variety of media throughout her career. Her work has been exhibited in multiple solo and group exhibitions throughout the area, including works ranging from paintings to sculpture. Most recently she has mainly been producing heavily layered and texture collage work on canvas, as well as in her altered book journals.

The reception and exhibition will be at the Beaumont Art League, 2675 Gulf Street in Beaumont. There will be complimentary wine, punch, and light appetizers at the opening reception.

The exhibition will feature many Southeast Texas artists creating art in all mediums including oil, acrylic, wood, and glass. The exhibit will feature a variety of wall art and multiple tabletop art will be displayed.

Viewing and purchasing the art is from September 13 through October 30, Wednesday through Saturday, Noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free and open to the public.