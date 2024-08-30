All Disaster Recovery Centers will be Closed Monday, Sept 2 for Labor Day Holiday

AUSTIN – All FEMA Disaster Recovery Centers will be closed on Monday, Sept. 2 for the Labor Day Federal Holiday. The centers will reopen on Tuesday, Sept. 3 at 8 a.m.

To find a center location near you, go to fema.gov/drc .

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance – YouTube.

For more information about Texas disaster recovery, visit: fema.gov/disaster/4798. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/