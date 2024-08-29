Texas Tech Partnering in NSF Rubber Production Research Center

The National Science Foundation project sees Davis College partner with Ohio State University, North Carolina State University and the University of California, Merced.

Researchers from Texas Tech University’s Davis College of Agricultural Sciences & Natural Resources have joined with three other institutions as part of a National Science Foundation (NSF) Engineering Research Center (ERC).

The NSF ERC for Transformation of American Rubber through Domestic Innovation for Supply Security (TARDISS), led by Ohio State University, has been granted $26 million in federal funding. The aim of TARDISS is to bridge engineering, biology and agricultural fields to revolutionize and explore alternative natural rubber production from domestically grown crops.

Catherine Simpson, an associate professor in Davis College’s Department of Plant & Soil Sciences is a co-PI on the project and will be joined in her work by Texas Tech faculty members Sukhbir Singh and Haydee Laza.

“This NSF Engineering Research Center will address several key areas related to sustainable agricultural systems important to West Texas, including agricultural and environmental sustainability, reducing water use and training a diverse next generation of thought leaders,” said Davis College Dean Clint Krehbiel. “Our region has a rich agricultural heritage and stands as one of the few areas in the United States capable of producing guayule, a valuable source of alternative rubber.

“Our close ties to the agricultural industry, farmers and stakeholders uniquely position Texas Tech to support this project. I could not be prouder of Dr. Simpson for leading Texas Tech’s collaboration in this multi-state effort and am grateful to NSF for recognizing the value and importance of this work.”

The Texas Tech team will coordinate with faculty members from Ohio State, North Carolina State University and the University of California, Merced, on the crop engineering and agricultural components of the project.

“Alongside Dr. Singh and Dr. Laza, we will be studying the impacts of production and management practices on guayule in order to optimize latex and rubber production in field and greenhouse conditions,” Simpson said. “Physiological, phenotypic and environmental evaluations will allow for a better understanding of latex and rubber synthesis in situ and aid in better crop production practices for the future.

“In collaboration with the other institutions, alternative rubber crop lines that produce higher quality and quantities of rubber will be identified and assessed. We envision that this region will become a key production capital for U.S. rubber, and we aim to better prepare future growers, workforce and industries through our efforts. It is an honor to be a part of the TARDISS ERC and play a role in such a critical and innovative project.”