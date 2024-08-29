DPS Announces Leadership Changes Effective Sept. 1

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) publicly announced several changes to key leadership positions across the department during the Public Safety Commission Meeting on Thursday, Aug. 22. The changes are a result of personnel retiring after many dedicated years of service or new positions being created throughout various divisions of the department.

The following personnel are retiring after serving the agency for many years:

Victor Escalon, Regional Director, South Texas Region

Victor Escalon began his decades-long career with DPS in 1994 as a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper in Zapata. Over the course of his 30 years with the department, Escalon served in several positions across the state including as a Narcotics Investigator and Texas Ranger Major. As Ranger Major, Escalon oversaw the Special Operations Group, which included the Joint Operations Intelligence Centers, Border Security Operations Center, Crisis Negotiations Unit, Special Response Teams, Ranger Reconnaissance Teams and Special Weapons and Tactics. In Sept. 2019, he promoted to Regional Director of the South Texas Region. Additionally, he is a United States Navy veteran and a graduate of the DPS Command College – Cohort 7.

Michelle Farris, Chief, Crime Records Division

Michelle Farris served DPS faithfully since 1996 and retires as the Chief of the Crime Records Division. She began her career with DPS as a Public Safety Records Technician in the Law Enforcement Support Division, Crime Records Service. In the years that followed, Farris promoted many times and held different manager positions in the division. She promoted to Deputy Administrator in 2015 and again to Assistant Chief of the Crime Records Service (CRS) in 2018. Farris served as Assistant Chief of CRS until the Law Enforcement Support Division dissolved in Jan. 2021, and she became Chief of the newly formed Crime Records Division. Farris served on several boards during her tenure with DPS, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Advisory Policy Board. Farris is a graduate of the University of Texas at Austin.

Bryan Lane, Chief, Information Technology Division

Bryan Lane retires as Chief Information Officer/Chief of the Information Technology Division after 20 years of service at DPS. Lane became Chief Information Officer in 2016, overseeing the department’s technology needs and services. Before joining the department, he played a critical role in the development and growth of several start-up companies, where he gained significant experience in innovation, risk-taking and entrepreneurship. Lane earned a degree in management information systems from The University of Texas McCombs School of Business.

“The Texas Department of Public Safety would not be the law enforcement agency it is today without the decades of leadership from Victor Escalon, Michelle Farris and Bryan Lane, and I thank them for their expertise, commitment and dedicated service to the people of Texas,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “While they leave big slots to fill, I trust we’ve selected the right leaders to continue moving this department forward into an even brighter future.”

Starting Sept. 1, current Chief of Innovation and Data Office (IDO), Jessica Ballew, will move to become the Chief of Information Technology (IT) and IDO will dissolve into the IT Division. The remainder of the vacancies, which were created by retirements, are being filled through promotions.

Arturo Dela Garza, Regional Director, South Texas Region

Arturo Dela Garza has been promoted to Regional Director of the South Texas Region. Dela Garza started his law enforcement career in 1986 with the Mission Police Department serving as a Patrol Officer and Sergeant. In 1995, he joined DPS as a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper in McAllen. Dela Garza stayed in South Texas throughout his career, first promoting to Corporal and then to Sergeant in 2003, Lieutenant in 2006, then Captain in 2014. In 2020, he promoted to Regional Commander/Major in Weslaco. Dela Garza is a graduate of the Northwestern School of Police Staff and Command and the Federal Bureau of Investigation-LEEDA Supervisor Leadership Institute.

Matt Hicks, Chief, Crime Records Division

Matt Hicks has been promoted to Chief of the Crime Records Division (CRD). Hicks began his career with the department in 1997 as a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper. In 2003, Hicks promoted into the Criminal Intelligence Service – now the department’s Criminal Investigations Division (CID). Throughout his career, Hicks advanced in CID and managed a variety of diverse programs across the state including the technical unit, computer information technology and electronic crimes unit, polygraph unit and asset forfeiture unit. In Oct. 2022, he was appointed to Assistant Chief of CID. Hicks is a graduate of the DPS Command College and earned a bachelor’s degree from Lamar University.

Kyle Matheson, Assistant Chief, Criminal Investigations Division

Kyle Matheson has been promoted to Assistant Chief of the Criminal Investigations Division (CID). Matheson began his career with DPS in 1997 as a Texas Highway Patrol Trooper in Conroe. Matheson promoted into CID in 2002 and served as a Sergeant/Investigator in the Narcotics Service. In 2007, he promoted to Narcotics Lieutenant. Matheson was promoted to CID Captain in Houston in 2014, then became the CID Major over Organized Crime at DPS Headquarters in Austin in April 2020. Matheson transferred to the Southeast Region in Dec. 2021. Matheson earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice from Sam Houston State University and is a graduate of the Northwestern University School of Police Staff and Command.

Chris Sims, Assistant Chief, Finance Division

Chris Sims has been promoted to Assistant Chief of Accounting in the Finance Division. Sims joined the department in October 2015 as Service Director for the Licensing and Registration Service in the Regulatory Services Division (RSD). In July 2020, he became Service Director of Operations and Shared Services in RSD. Sims holds a bachelor’s degree and a master’s degree from Texas Tech University

Loann Garcia, Assistant Chief, Crime Records Division

Loann Garcia has been promoted to Assistant Chief of the Crime Records Division (CRD) – a newly created position. Garcia began her career with CRD in June 2002, as a Computerized Criminal History Data Technician. In Dec. 2008, she became the Livescan Coordinator – a position she held for nearly a decade. In Oct. 2018, Garcia promoted to the Manager of the Biometric Services Bureau – previously the Fingerprint Bureau. In 2021, she promoted to Senior Director to oversee Criminal History Record Information Services and Biometric Services.

Frances Gomez, Assistant Chief, Driver License Division

Frances Gomez has been promoted to Assistant Chief of the Driver License Division (DLD) – a newly created position. With 30 years of service in DLD, Gomez has held leadership roles for 24 of them, making significant contributions to the division both at headquarters and in different regions across the state. While much of her time has been spent in regional operations, Frances is now looking forward to returning to headquarters, bringing with her a wealth of experience and a deep commitment to the division.

The Public Safety Commission approved these leadership changes during its meeting on Thursday, Aug. 22. DPS would like to congratulate these members of the department on their hard work and dedication to the people of Texas. The changes take effect on Sept. 1.