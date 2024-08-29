Collaborative for Children Receives $90K from the Local Initiatives Support Coalition

Funds provide significant upgrades to home-based child care facilities

HOUSTON (August 28, 2024) – Collaborative for Children is pleased to announce that the Local Initiatives Support Corporation (LISC) recently awarded the nonprofit $90,000 from the Elevating Women Entrepreneurs in Child Care program. The funds will support significant upgrades to 10 home-based child care Centers of Excellence.

Funds from the grant will provide several crucial items including generators, deep cleaning pressure washing services, security cameras, emergency preparedness kits, outdoor storage units and a variety of other enhancements to the child care facilities. The 10 home-based child care providers are a part of Collaborative for Children’s Centers of Excellence program. The program equips child care providers to prepare Houston’s most vulnerable children in the areas of school readiness, development of essential future academic skills and social-emotional learning.

LISC’s Elevating Women Entrepreneurs in Child Care program drives change in the industry by enabling women-owned and operated child care businesses to grow their business acumen, increase revenue, and upgrade facilities. The program seeks to get urgently needed capital to the highest-priority child care providers: women in underserved communities, providing culturally and linguistically responsive care to families.

“The generous contribution from LISC through the Elevating Women Entrepreneurs in Child Care program will greatly enhance our home-based child care programs that serve a deep need in our community for affordable, high-quality child care and education,” said Dr. Melanie Johnson, President and CEO of Collaborative for Children. “We are especially grateful for the grant providing generators to these child care centers as we are in hurricane season in Houston.”

ABOUT COLLABORATIVE FOR CHILDREN

Collaborative for Children is a nonprofit organization dedicated to improving the quality of early childhood education and care for children in Greater Houston. Through innovative programs and community partnerships, Collaborative for Children helps Houston-area students have access to high-quality early learning opportunities.

ABOUT LISC AND ELEVATING WOMEN ENTREPRENEURS IN CHILD CARE

LISC is one of the country’s largest community development organizations, helping forge vibrant, resilient communities across America. LISC works with residents and partners to close systemic gaps in health, wealth, and opportunity and advance racial equity so that people and places can thrive. LISC’s National Child Care and Early Learning Team developed the Elevating Women Entrepreneurs in Child Care program to address longstanding gender and racial inequities by supporting child care providers owned by women of color in underserved communities. The program aims to build a more resilient child care infrastructure in disinvested communities, where families and workers most need access to care.