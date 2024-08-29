Attorney General Ken Paxton Launches Illegal Voting Tipline and Issues Election Integrity Advisory Cautioning Against Unlawful Voting Activity

AUSTIN – Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton issued a legal advisory on election integrity and launched an email tipline (illegalvoting@oag.texas.gov) where the public may report suspected violations of Texas election law.

In preparation for the 2024 elections, Attorney General Paxton issued guidance clarifying and emphasizing several key aspects of State election law. The guidance notes, “Significant growth of the noncitizen population in Texas and a pattern of partisan efforts to illegally weaponize voter registration and the voting process to manipulate electoral outcomes have created urgent risks to local, state, and federal elections.”

Citizens and governmental entities may review this guidance to better acquaint themselves with the relevant laws that govern who can register to vote, how voting may be conducted, and other legal requirements. Violations of the Texas Election Code carry serious penalties including jail time and fines.

Attorney General Paxton also launched an email tipline where the public may report suspected violations of the Texas Election Code. Reports may be submitted by email at illegalvoting@oag.texas.gov.

“There is nothing more important than the integrity of our elections. This means protecting every legal vote from unlawful attempts to alter the outcome of our elections. Any attempt to illegally cancel out legal ballots with fraud, vote harvesting, or other methods will be met with the full force of the law,” said Attorney General Paxton. “I invite all Texans to report suspected violations at our new tipline, illegalvoting@oag.texas.gov. Your political liberties and your representation in our government depend on secure elections. I will fight every step of the way to protect your vote and your voice.”

This advisory is part of Attorney General Paxton’s Election Integrity Initiative which leverages OAG law enforcement authority and resources to protect the integrity of every legal vote. Previously, Attorney General Paxton announced an undercover operation to investigate allegations that noncitizens were being registered to vote in direct violation of Texas law. Additionally, the Office of the Attorney General recently executed search warrants in furtherance of a two-year investigation into an illegal ballot harvesting scheme.

To read the advisory, click here.

To report suspected election law violations, email illegalvoting@oag.texas.gov.