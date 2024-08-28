Harris County Public Health Releases Air Pollution Report

The report analyzes trends in common pollutants in Harris County

HOUSTON – Harris County Public Health (HCPH) has released its latest annual report on air pollution and its significant impact on community health. Air pollution, caused by the release of harmful gases, particles, and liquid aerosols into the atmosphere, poses severe health risks to humans and other living organisms. Prolonged exposure to air pollution can lead to respiratory issues and chronic diseases.

According to the U.S. Climate Vulnerability Index (CVI), Harris County ranks the highest in Texas for pollution sources and associated health risks. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) identifies six “criteria pollutants” due to their common occurrence and harmful effects on health: particulate matter (PM), ozone (O3), nitrogen dioxide (NO2), carbon monoxide (CO), lead, and sulfur dioxide. Harris County exhibits the highest levels of nitrogen dioxide (NO2) and the most EPA violations for air, soil, and water pollution in Texas. The county also has elevated levels of ozone and PM2.5, exceeding safe limits for human health. Additionally, ethylene oxide, a volatile organic compound (VOC) with severe health effects, is a significant pollutant from chemical manufacturing facilities in Harris County.

This report’s air pollution information is based on data from existing air monitoring locations, with acknowledged gaps where monitoring stations are absent. HCPH is actively working to enhance air quality coverage by integrating satellite data with current monitoring efforts.

Air pollution exposure can increase the risk of developing chronic diseases and exacerbate existing conditions. Chronic disease prevalence data was used to compare the number of people with chronic diseases among different communities, while chronic disease death rates highlighted the severity of these outcomes. Data was analyzed across demographics, including sex, race, and ethnicity.

Areas with Increased Air Pollution and High Minority Populations in Harris County

The highest concentrations of harmful air pollutants, based on air monitoring locations, were found predominantly in areas with higher Black and Hispanic populations:

North Wayside, Settegast (77028, Precinct 1)

Houston North Loop, Independence Heights (77022, Precincts 1 & 2)

Baytown (77520, Precinct 2)

Channelview Drive (77530, Precincts 2 & 3)

Galena Park (77547, Precinct 2)

Air Pollution-Related Chronic Disease Trends in Harris County

While Harris County generally exhibited lower chronic disease death rates compared to Texas and the United States, certain ZIP codes had notably higher prevalence rates. The ZIP codes with the highest levels of PM2.5 and benzene also showed higher chronic disease prevalence. Notably impacted areas include Settegast (77028, Precinct 1), Independence Heights (77022, Precincts 1 & 2), and Galena Park (77547, Precinct 2), which exhibit the following trends:

Highest levels of air pollution and chronic disease prevalence

Higher chronic disease prevalence compared to the county average

Predominantly racial and ethnic minority populations, with high social vulnerability according to the CDC’s Social Vulnerability Index (SVI)

Improving public health in Harris County by preventing excess exposure to pollution is a critical opportunity. HCPH, with the support of Harris County Pollution Control Services (HCPCS), is committed to addressing air pollution activities. HCPCS has launched the Community Air Monitoring Program (CAMP) to measure pollution levels affecting public and environmental health, identify harmful emission sources, inform the public and officials on clean air priorities, and support environmental regulatory activities. Improving the health of all county residents requires ongoing disease surveillance, community engagement, and public health interventions.

For more information, visit hcphtx.org.