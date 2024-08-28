H-E-B PARTNERS WITH UT AUSTIN’S THREE-TIME NCAA CHAMPION, MADISEN SKINNER, FOR FIRST NIL DEAL

H-E-B Serves Up Its First NIL Deal With UT Austin’s Volleyball Star

AUSTIN, TEXAS (August 28, 2024) – H-E-B is taking the court and serving an ace with its groundbreaking new partnership with University of Texas at Austin volleyball sensation Madisen “Madi” Skinner, which marks the company’s first Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal. This partnership furthers H-E-B’s commitment to showcasing pride for Texas athletes and sports teams.

“At H-E-B, we’ve always believed in the power of community and the importance of nurturing local talent. Partnering with Madisen Skinner isn’t just about aligning with a star athlete, it’s about championing the values that make Texas great: hard work, dedication, and a commitment to giving back,” said Ashwin Nathan, H-E-B Group Vice President of Marketing & Payments. “We’re thrilled to welcome Madi to the H-E-B family and can’t wait to see the positive impact we’ll make together.”

H-E-B and Skinner will kick things off with a charitable event at Del Valle ISD’s Popham Elementary School on September 3, where Skinner will engage with young athletes, gift some of her favorite H-E-B items, and present a $10,000 donation to Brighter Bites, a nonprofit fighting childhood hunger in Texas. H-E-B is a longtime supporter of Brighter Bites, which provides fresh foods, including fruits and vegetables, directly to families in need.

Skinner, a Texas native and lifelong H-E-B devotee, brings an impressive arsenal of accolades to the table. With three NCAA championships under her belt and a ranking as the fifth-best player nationally in points per set, Skinner’s star power is undeniable. Fans can look forward to seeing the volleyball phenom spike, dig, and serve her way through a series of new H-E-B commercials set to air across the state. The Longhorn senior is also a champion for empowering the next generation of young athletes, particularly girls, to achieve their athletic dreams.

“Growing up in Texas, H-E-B has always been a big part of my family’s life. It has always been more than just a grocery store to us and I have lots of fond childhood memories. To be their first NIL partner and to represent female college athletes is an absolute honor,” said Madi Skinner. “This partnership aligns perfectly with my values of hard work, community service, and inspiring the next generation of athletes. I’m thrilled to work with H-E-B to make a positive impact both on and off the court.”

Throughout the partnership, Skinner will make appearances at various University of Texas at Austin and H-E-B events, which will be announced at a later date.