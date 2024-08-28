Damaged Wells and Septic Systems

Texans who lost access to water through a private well or damaged septic system as a result of Hurricane Beryl may be eligible for FEMA assistance.

What Assistance Is Available?

For private wells and septic systems, FEMA may reimburse you for the cost of a professional, licensed technician to visit your home and prepare an estimate detailing the necessary repairs or replacement of your disaster-damaged systems.

In addition to the technician’s estimate, FEMA may also pay for the actual repair or replacement cost of your septic system or private well, which typically are not covered by homeowner’s insurance.

If you have applied for FEMA assistance and have not had a home inspection, call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362. At the time of your inspection, let the FEMA inspector know you have a private well and/or septic system that may have been damaged by Hurricane Beryl.

If the damage is determined to have been caused by the disaster, you may be eligible for FEMA assistance.

If you have already had an inspection and damage to the well or septic system wasn’t reported, contact the FEMA Helpline to learn how to amend your application.

Who May Be Eligible

Homeowners and renters in Austin, Bowie, Brazoria, Chambers, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Jackson, Jasper, Jefferson, Liberty, Matagorda, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Orange, Polk, San Jacinto, Shelby, Trinity, Walker, Waller, and Wharton counties with uninsured losses from Hurricane Beryl.