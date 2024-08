APPLICATION HAS BEEN MADE WITH THE TABC FOR A MIXED BEVERAGE PERMIT (MB) AND LATE HOURS CERITIFICATE (LH) BY NALLALE LLC DBA MI PUEBLITO RESTAURANT TO BE LOCATED @20940 KATY FWY #H KATY, TX 77449 IN HARRIS COUNTY TEXAS. OFFICERS OF SAID LLC ARE SARA VELASQUEZ & VELMART INC.