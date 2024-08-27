LIBRARY OFFERS DEMONSTRATION OF IN-DEPTH ONLINE RESEARCH COLLECTION

Whether you are looking for information or answers for school, work, or simply out of curiosity, Fort Bend County Libraries (FBCL) offers robust online resources for all kinds of information seekers.

Throughout the month of September, FBCL will hold demonstrations of EBSCO’s MasterFILE™ Complete – an online collection of journals, magazines, newspapers, and reference ebooks. Learn how to search this online resource for complete articles from Consumer Reports, U.S. News & World Report, TIME, Better Homes & Gardens, Sports Illustrated, and much more.

A demonstration will take place at the Cinco Ranch Branch Library on Monday, September 16, from 6:00 to 7:00 pm, in the Computer Lab of the library, located at 2620 Commercial Center Blvd in Katy.

ABOUT MasterFILE Complete

This comprehensive online research collection houses thousands of articles, periodicals, topic overviews, and more. Covering virtually every subject area of general interest, this resource contains full-text articles for nearly 1,000 reference books and more than 100,000 primary-source documents, as well as an image collection with more than 2 million photos, maps, and flags.

MasterFILE Complete also includes 75,000 videos from the Associated Press, as well as full-text encyclopedias and reference titles from highly regarded sources from the world’s leading educational publishers and university presses.

This robust resource collection covers a broad range of general reference subjects, including biography, business, history, architecture, literature, cooking, health and wellness, science, self-help, religion, current events, sports, travel, multicultural issues, and more.

Fort Bend County Libraries offers free access to MasterFILE Complete for library cardholders, who can access the online resource remotely through the Fort Bend County Libraries website, www.fortbend.lib.tx.us, from desktop computers or mobile devices. Simply click on the “Research” tab, then “Digital Resources & Databases,” and select the “Alphabetical” option.

Users have the ability to set up a personalized account for saving articles. An alphabetical listing makes finding journals and magazines simple and quick.

The demonstration is free and open to the public. Registration is required. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Cinco Ranch Branch Library,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the library (281-395-1311) or by visiting the library.