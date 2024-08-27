FULSHER BRANCH LIBRARY TO PRESENT MS POWERPOINT CLASSES

Fort Bend County Libraries’ Fulshear Branch Library will present a series of classes in September on using Microsoft PowerPoint 2021. The classes are free, and participants may attend individual sessions or the whole series.

The first class, “MS PowerPoint 2021: Basics,” will take place on Wednesday, September 4, beginning at 11:00 am, in the Computer Lab. Learn the basics of this slide-presentation software program.

The next class, “MS PowerPoint 2021: Intermediate,” will take place on Wednesday, September 11, beginning at 11:00 am, in the Computer Lab. Understand this slide-presentation program even better by learning more advanced functions and tools.

The final class, “MS PowerPoint 2021: Advanced,” will take place on Wednesday, September 18, beginning at 11:00 am, in the Computer Lab. This class is for experienced PowerPoint users who would like to learn how to enhance documents with new, even more advanced skills.

The classes are free and open to the public. Seating is limited, however, and reservations are required. Registration will open two weeks before each class. To register online at the library’s website (www.fortbend.lib.tx.us), click on “Classes & Events,” select “Fulshear Branch,” and find the program. Participants may also register by calling the library (346-481-6800), or by visiting the library.

The Fulshear Branch Library is located at 6350 GM Library Road, off Texas Heritage Parkway, north of FM 1093.