Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center unfolds your imagination with brand-new, hands-on, minds-on bilingual exhibit!

Exhibit debuts Sept. 4

Paper: so simple, yet so full of possibilities. The only limit to what you can create with a piece of paper is your own imagination.

On Sept. 4, 2024, the Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center – A Very Special Project of Children’s Museum Houston, invites you to unroll a whole new world of creativity at the brand-new bilingual exhibit, “Paper Playground.”

This hands-on experience is designed specifically with the Fort Bend community in mind, giving visitors of all ages the opportunity to tear into something new every time they visit.

From cutting and folding to building and stacking, “Paper Playground” offers endless paper possibilities that will reshape your imagination.

Featuring regularly changing challenges and activities in English and Spanish, this exhibit ensures that no two visits are ever quite the same.

Here’s a sneak peek at the activities awaiting you: