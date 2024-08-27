Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center unfolds your imagination with brand-new, hands-on, minds-on bilingual exhibit!

Exhibit debuts Sept. 4
Paper: so simple, yet so full of possibilities. The only limit to what you can create with a piece of paper is your own imagination.
On Sept. 4, 2024, the Fort Bend Children’s Discovery Center – A Very Special Project of Children’s Museum Houston, invites you to unroll a whole new world of creativity at the brand-new bilingual exhibit, “Paper Playground.”
This hands-on experience is designed specifically with the Fort Bend community in mind, giving visitors of all ages the opportunity to tear into something new every time they visit.
From cutting and folding to building and stacking, “Paper Playground” offers endless paper possibilities that will reshape your imagination.
Featuring regularly changing challenges and activities in English and Spanish, this exhibit ensures that no two visits are ever quite the same.
Here’s a sneak peek at the activities awaiting you:
- Cardboard Creations: Step into an immersive world built from cardboard boxes. With regularly changing themes, you can help construct a Cardboard Castle, plan a Cardboard City, or twist your way through a Cardboard Maze.
- Paper Puppets: Design your own paper puppet and bring it to life on the Puppet Theater stage. Watch as your stories unfold with the flick of your wrist and a few folds of paper.
- Paper Planes: Take flight! Craft your own paper airplanes and launch them through hoops and targets. Test your aeronautical engineering skills with every fold.
- Wind Towers: Channel the wind to send your aerial device soaring through our Wind Towers. The sky’s the limit!
- Cut/Tear/Fold: From creasing and crumpling to taping and tearing, this open-ended activity allows you to explore paper manipulation on your own terms. (Perfect for young children working on their fine motor skills—no two creations will look alike)!
- Paper Projects: Stay sharp and come back often to see what new paper projects we have featured. Every visit offers a fresh opportunity to turn paper into art.