2535 PowerHouse Clinic Launches Free Health Clinic for North Katy Community

What:

PowerHouse Church has partnered with Christ Clinic to launch a free health clinic, 2535, providing essential medical services to the North Katy community. The clinic will be open every second and fourth Saturday of the month, starting on September 14th, 2024. The 2535 Initiative foundation resides in Matthew 25:35, in which Jesus’ instructs His disciples those who are part of the kingdom of God have fed, watered, invited, clothes, cared for, and visited the “least of these” were as though they had cared for the Son of God Himself.

Who:

Led by Senior Pastor Robert Burdett and Executive Pastor Anthony Stewart, the clinic is a part of the 2535 church-clinic initiative under the care of Christ Clinic.

When:

The first clinic will be held on Saturday, September 14th, 2024, from 9:00 AM to 12:00 PM. The clinic will continue every second and fourth Saturday of each month.

Where:

2535 PowerHouse Clinic

1818 Katyland Dr., Katy, TX 77493

Why:

The 2535 PowerHouse Clinic aims to provide medical assistance to community members in need, regardless of age, income, or insurance status. This initiative seeks to eliminate barriers to healthcare and offer a range of services, including sick visits, screenings, preventative care, and chronic disease management.

Visuals:

Photo and video opportunities will be available, capturing the clinic’s opening and the community engagement.

Additional Information:

The clinic is open to all and completely free of charge. Medical professionals will be on-site to diagnose and treat patients.

Visit our website for FAQs: https://www.phckaty.com/2535