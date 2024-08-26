The Katy chapter of AARP will meet Tuesday September 10th at Midway BBQ 6191 Highway Blvd in Katy. 

The meeting will start at 6:30pm with a short meeting and announcements. Afterwards, entertainment will be provided by The Horizon Band. The Horizon Band consists of 6 members including a lead singer, rhythm section, and horn section. Horizon has been playing music in the Katy/Richmond area for over the last 10 years.

The Horizon Band performs music from the 40’s to the 80’s . Styles such as Rock, Swing,Ballads, Latin/Cha-Cha, Jazz, and Line Dance Songs are just some of the styles covered by The Horizon Band!. Visitors are welcome. Allow time to purchase any food before the meeting starts.