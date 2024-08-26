Juno 101: Everything You Need to Know About Overwatch 2

A new hero Juno was temporarily released in overwatch 2. All her abilities and how to effectively use them are discussed in this article.

Introduction:

Just recently a new hero was temporarily added to Overwatch 2 roster. Juno is a martian character with very alien-like appearance and abilities. There hasn't been much lore for her yet but it's expected to drop with her release when the new season starts. This mesmerizing astronaut brings a unique blend of healing, damage and battlefield manipulation. But beneath that bubbly personality lies a complex hero with a high skill ceiling. Let's discuss Juno's abilities and what how she can support her team.

Abilities and Weapon:

Mediblaster: This isn't your average healer's peashooter. Juno's Mediblaster fires a burst of projectiles that can heal allies or damage enemies depending on the fire mode. Think of it as a triage tool – heal the wounded then switch gears to shoot enemies. Master this weapon's versatility to maximize your impact in the game. Pulsar Torpedoes: Did you ever need to shut down a pesky Pharah raining death from above? Well, you're in luck now because Juno's homing missiles lock onto enemies dealing significant damage. It can also be used to deter flankers or punish overextended foes. These also heal teammates when used. Just remember, there is small time frame needed for them to lock onto enemies as well as teammates. Glide Boost: This is where things get interesting. Juno can use her glide ability to propel herself and move horizontally at increased speed. Imagine you're getting shot at by 3 people you can use this to get out of their view and reposition yourself easily. The possibilities are endless. Mastering Glide Boost takes practice and map awareness, but it can be a game-changer in the right hands. Hyper Ring: This is Juno's signature ability. She throws down a swirling portal that grants a speed boost to any teammate who passes through it. Think of Lucio's ultimate on a cooldown timer. This allows for aggressive team pushes, rapid retreats or even cheeky environmental kills. Orbital Ray (Ultimate): As for her ultimate ability, Juno 101 unleashes a powerful beam from her spaceship that heals allies and increases their damage. It's a fantastic tool for countering enemy ultimates, pushing through choke points, or securing those last-minute team fights.

How to play her?

Juno 101 is a high-mobility support hero who thrives on quick decision-making and map awareness. Her kit demands constant movement, juggling healing, damage and strategic positioning with her abilities. Here are some key tips to mastering the Astro-Medic:

Don’t get caught in the heal-bot trap. Use your Mediblaster to top off teammates quickly, then switch to damage to pressure enemies or break shields.

Mastering Juno’s aerial movement is crucial. Learn jump spots, practice weaving in and out of cover, and use Glide Boost to create unexpected plays.

Hyper Ring can be your ticket to victory. Use it for aggressive pushes with Reinhardt or D.Va or surprise enemies with a flank through a narrow passage.

Using your ultimate is essential. Use it to counter enemy ultimates, secure team fights or push through a choke point when your team needs that extra edge.

Verdict:

With her unique blend of healing, damage, and battlefield manipulation, Juno 101 injects a healthy dose of excitement into the Overwatch 2 support roster. Her high skill ceiling rewards dedicated players, while her vibrant personality and dynamic playstyle make her a joy to pilot. So, strap on your helmet, fire up your thrusters and prepare to experience this new support hero.