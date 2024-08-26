How Excellent Project Management Drives Innovation in Hotel Design

There are few building types that have to be as elaborate as those used in hotel construction. It simultaneously must serve as a source of lodging, entertainment, and food/beverage. Hotel buildings are required to be highly functional and aesthetically stunning.

To help get it right, more and more hotel projects are turning to full-service project management firms to facilitate all aspects of the construction process. Keep reading as we explore the benefits of Hotel Solutions and how they can help drive innovation in hotel design.

What Is Hotel Project Management?

Hotel project management entails overseeing the planning, execution, and handover of hotel projects. It involves coordination of resources, budgets, and timelines to create a functional hotel. Among the various factors that fall under the scope of hotel project management include design, licensing, material sourcing, contractor selection, construction, and project closure.

The best project management team will ensure that these moving parts are seamlessly integrated to guarantee a timely and cost-effective hotel construction project.

Why Is There a Need for Hotel Project Management?

There is no way around it: most hotel projects are woefully unorganized and under-equipped to handle the dynamic challenges inherent to a construction site. This can cause numerous crises to arise throughout the life of the project.

Material Sourcing Issues

Material sourcing and supply issues is one of the top threats in hotel construction. When materials run out at the construction site, work on the project stalls. This leads to last-ditch efforts to try and obtain the proper products. Unfortunately, this almost always results in cost overages as projects are forced to pay a premium for last-minute sourcing.

On the same token, too many materials and/or wrong materials delivered to the site creates its own set of challenges. It creates unnecessary logistical challenges to return, resell, and/or store unusable supplies.

However, they can’t be left on the construction site, as material stockpiles present challenges for safety and efficiency. They are also sitting ducks for weather damage and construction theft, which has quickly morphed into a billion-dollar industry in recent years.

Construction Blockers

Blockers are one of the most common, and unfortunate, results of a poorly managed construction site. They arise when work stalls due to “upstream” construction processes not finishing on time, preventing commencement of “downstream” work. For example, even if roofers are on time and ready to go, there is nothing they can do if the hotel’s frame is not complete.

Material delays, labor shortages, inclement weather, contractor error, and any other inefficiency can result in blockers. Therefore, it is crucial for a construction management team to look ahead and plan for all contingencies.

Broken Budgets

Without adequate project management, staying within the contracted budget is an uphill battle. Not only are the issues that arise costly, but methods to correct them only add to the expense. Many hotel projects wait until worst-case scenarios rear their heads before investing in leadership.

This often involves hiring outside consultants to come in and clean up the mess. These measures are always expensive and often inefficient, as getting outsiders up-to-speed on a runaway project is fraught with challenges.

Delayed Handover

Poorly managed hotel projects will inevitably result in delayed handover. This is catastrophic for both the construction firm and the hotel itself. The firm will be tied up hemorrhaging money as it tries to get work completed.

This prevents commencement on subsequent projects and can create bad feelings with the hotel client. The hotel will not be able to start generating revenue on time, which can make the route to profitability even more challenging in a notoriously competitive hospitality industry.

How Hotel Project Management Fosters Innovation

The good news for construction firms is that the aforementioned issues are entirely avoidable. By partnering with a full-service hotel project management team, job sites can not only be more affordable and efficient, but be in the best position possible to execute innovative designs.

Focus on Core Competencies

A hotel project management team allows designers to design and builders to build. With less time spent on sorting through logistics and tracking down materials, members of the construction team can focus on doing what they do best.

Keeps the Project on Track

When projects fall behind schedule, it invariably leads to sacrifice. Unfortunately, this sacrifice often occurs in the area of innovation and workmanship. Work suffers when professionals have to cut corners and hurriedly get things done. By helping timelines stay on schedule, hotel project management helps guarantee that the most careful, innovative designs are brought to fruition.

Ensures Ongoing Relationships

There is no substitute for experience. In any professional niche, processes and results only stand to improve with time. Satisfied clients are likely to return to the same construction firm for subsequent projects, helping to keep the positive momentum rolling.

Choose Next-Level Hotel Construction with Comprehensive Project Management

With numerous moving parts, it is notoriously difficult for hotel projects to stay on time and within budget. This causes innovation to suffer. The good news is that with the help of a full-service project management team, many of the challenges can be effectively mitigated to help produce stunning hotel facilities. With this in mind, if you are getting ready to start plans for an upcoming hotel project, contact Hotel Solutions today for a consultation!