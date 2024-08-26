60+ Harmony Public Schools’ Scholars Earn Prestigious National Recognition

[HOUSTON] Harmony Public Schools is proud to announce that 64 students have been recognized by the College Board’s National Recognition Program. This prestigious honor celebrates the outstanding academic achievements of our African American, Hispanic and first-generation scholars who have met the rigorous criteria established by the College Board.

Students from the following schools have earned this distinguished recognition:

Harmony School of Advancement Houston

Harmony School of Discovery – Houston

Harmony School of Ingenuity-Houston

Harmony School of Innovation – Sugar Land

Harmony School Of Innovation Katy

Harmony Science Academy-Houston High

“This is an outstanding accomplishment, and I want to extend a heartfelt congratulations to our students, their parents and guardians and the entire school community. Your dedication and hard work have truly paid off, and we couldn’t be more proud,” said Salih Aykac, Harmony Public Schools, Chief College & Career Officer.

College Board reaches more than 7 million students a year, helping them navigate the path from high school to college and career. The non-profit membership organization was founded more than 120 years ago. College Board pioneered programs like the SAT® and AP® to expand opportunities for students and help them develop the skills they need. The BigFuture® program helps students plan for college, pay for college and explore careers.

