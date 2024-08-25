DPS Welcomes 101 New Troopers to Texas Highway Patrol

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) today commissioned 101 new Texas Highway Patrol Troopers from recruit Class A-2024 during a graduation ceremony at Great Hills Baptist Church in Austin. Texas Governor Greg Abbott delivered the keynote address.

A-2024 is the department’s 175th recruit class. 130 Trooper Trainees were originally selected to begin the DPS Academy on January 29, and of those 130 only 101 successfully completed the entire 30-week school to graduate.

“These 101 graduates represent the best and brightest there is,” said DPS Director Steven McCraw. “We are proud to welcome a new generation of leaders into the ranks of DPS, and we look forward to all they will bring to this department and this great state.”

During the 30-week in-resident Academy, Trooper Trainees receive more than 12-hundred hours of instruction. This exceeds the mandatory licensing requirement of 720 hours established by the Texas Commission on Law Enforcement (TCOLE). The comprehensive training comes from experts on various topics, including criminal and traffic law enforcement, crash investigation, crisis intervention, use of force, criminal investigations, communications, cultural diversity, fitness and wellness and emergency medical assistance.

Trooper Trainees also receive components of the Tactical Emergency Casualty Care training to include trauma assessment, bleeding control and treatment of shock. The training prepares them to work as a Highway Patrol Trooper anywhere in the state, including in remote areas and extreme terrains.

Trooper Trainees conclude their rigorous training with what’s called the Joint Field Training Exercise (JFTX) – a culmination of scenarios and training events that simulate a potential day in the life of a Texas State Trooper. Utilizing the skills and knowledge obtained throughout the academy, Trooper Trainees participate in approximately 25 scenarios ranging from vehicle pursuits to compliant driver traffic stops. It finishes with a Legacy Run from DPS HQ to the State Capitol Peace Officer Memorial.

Other class highlights include:

86 males, 15 females

Ages ranging from 21 to 54

36 military veterans

The newly commissioned Troopers will report to their individual duty stations across Texas on Sep. 15.

You can see additional photos from today’s ceremony here and watch a replay of the ceremony on the DPS Youtube page.