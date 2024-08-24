Schedule Change for Disaster Recovery Centers in Texas Aug 26

AUSTIN – Disaster Recovery Centers in Brazoria, Fort Bend, Galveston, Harris, Jasper, Matagorda, Montgomery, Nacogdoches, Orange, Panola, Polk and Wharton counties will change their hours of operation beginning Aug. 26.

New Hours Of Operation:

Monday – Saturday 8 a.m. – 4 p.m.

All Disaster Recovery Centers operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday – Saturday, closed on Sunday. Any DRC can help with both Hurricane Beryl and the April 26 – June 5 storms and flooding. To find a center location near you, go to fema.gov/drc.

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance – YouTube .