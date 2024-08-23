Sheila Bollier named CEO of The Rehabilitation Hospital of Houston at The Medical Center 

HOUSTON, Aug. 23, 2024– Sheila Bollier has been appointed as chief executive officer of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Houston at The Medical Center. The hospital is a 61-bed inpatient rehabilitation hospital under construction at 3010 Yellowstone Boulevard in Houston, Texas. The hospital is expected to open to patients in November 2024.

Since joining Encompass Health in 2010 as an area business development director, Bollier has served in various leadership positions. Most recently served as CEO in the Cypress area and previously served as chief executive officer of Encompass Health Rehabilitation Hospital of Sugarland.

“Sheila brings over three decades of leadership experience to her new role,” said Frank Brown, president of Encompass Health’s Southwest region. “She has proven success in building strong hospital cultures, and I am confident in her vision for the hospital and excited to see it flourish under her leadership.”

Bollier earned her bachelor’s degree in liberal arts and sciences, general studies from the University of Central Florida and completed the Respiratory Therapy Program at Houston Community College.

