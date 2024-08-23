Katy ISD Students Earn Honors   at National Business Conference

KATY, TX [August 23, 2024] – More than a dozen future entrepreneurs and leaders from Katy ISD earned awards at this year’s Future Business Leaders of America (FBLA) National Leadership Conference, held this summer in Orlando, Florida.

Among the honors earned by District students, Seven Lakes High School students Archana Arangil, Siri Ramineni and Akshitha Varre earned first place in Business Plan, and Tompkins High School student Keerthana Thatikonda earned first place in Word Processing.

“It is great to have so many of our students honored at the national conference, which is attended by thousands of students each year,” said Jeannie Knierim, Career and Technical Education Director for Katy ISD. “ Congratulations to our CTE teachers as well for supporting these young leaders.”

Other awards earned by Katy ISD students include:

Cinco Ranch High School

Rebecca Jung – 9th Place in Client Service

Tiffany Kim – 10th Place in Website Coding and Development

Jordan High School

Jeffrey Au – 7th Place in Advertising

Jaiden Suh – 7th Place in Introduction to Business Communication

Mateo Nigrinis – 8th Place in Supply Chain Management

Seven Lakes High School

Nikhil Bharadwaj – 6th Place in Personal Finance

Shiva Uppaladinni – 6th Place in Supply Chain Management

Tompkins High School

Chimamanda Agbaroji – 7th Place in Accounting II

Madison Huang – 8th Place in Business Communication

Emily Powell – 9th Place in Introduction to FBLA

FBLA is the largest business organization for junior high and high school Career and Technical Education (CTE) students, boasting more than 200,000 members.