DPS Welcomes New Commissioner Hord, Thanks Outgoing Commissioner Wainwright for Service

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) today officially welcomed a new member to the Public Safety Commission (PSC) as Commissioner Dan Hord sat for his first PSC meeting at DPS Headquarters in Austin. Commissioner Hord fills the seat previously held by outgoing Commissioner Dale Wainwright, who left the PSC earlier this year after completing his term.

“Dan Hord is a strong leader who will be a solid addition to the Commission, and I look forward to working together in our shared mission of making the Lone Star State safer for everyone,” said PSC Chairman Steven P. Mach. “I also want to thank Dale Wainwright for his years of outstanding dedication and for the many contributions he has made to the department and our state. There is no doubt the future of Texas is brighter because of it.”

“The Public Safety Commission plays a critical role in the safety and security of Texans by guiding the success of the Texas Department of Public Safety,” said Commissioner Hord. “My fellow Commissioners have already achieved so much, and I am humbled to join them as we continue making Texas a safe place to live, work and raise a family.”

“Commissioner Hord’s experience and keen interest in the mission, vision and values of this agency will be a huge asset to the Commission as they guide the men and women of DPS into an even brighter future,” said Director Steven McCraw. “It’s a future we’re heading toward, partly due to the hard work, dedication and commitment of former Commissioner Dale Wainwright, and I want to thank him for the tremendous amount of time and passion he put into his role with the Commission.”

“During my time on the Public Safety Commission, I’m proud of the strides our state made in enhancing public safety for every Texan—we’ve come a long way,” said former Commissioner Wainwright. “I thank Governor Abbot for his dedication every day to public safety and for the invitation and appointment to serve on the Commission. And I thank Chairman Mach for his sage leadership on the Commission, as well as my fellow Commissioners and DPS Director McCraw for their unwavering dedication and selflessness in serving their fellow Texans.”

W.D. “Dan” Hord III of Midland was appointed to the Public Safety Commission by Governor Greg Abbott on June 17, 2024. Commissioner Hord is a partner in HEDLOC Investment Co. LLC, a private investment company, H&H Properties and Western Property Group, all three of which are located in Midland. A graduate of Baylor in 1989, he holds BBA degrees in Entrepreneurship and Marketing. He was a member of the Baylor Board of Regents and the Executive Investment Committee for the Baylor Endowment. In addition, he serves on the Board of Directors for the Scharbauer Foundation and PathNorth. His term on the Public Safety Commission expires Jan. 1, 2030.

Photos from Commissioner Hord’s first PSC meeting are available here.