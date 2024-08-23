DPS Director Steven McCraw Announces Plans to Retire

AUSTIN – This morning, in a letter to his more than 11,000 Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) officers and employees, Director Steven C. McCraw announced that after leading the agency for 15 years, he plans to retire.

“There is no more important responsibility in government than ensuring the safety and security of our citizens,” McCraw wrote in the letter. “You, the men and women of the Texas Department of Public Safety, have upheld this responsibility with unmatched excellence. Serving as the Director of the Texas Department of Public Safety has been the greatest honor of my life. I leave knowing that the future of this department is in the best possible hands—yours. Your continued efforts and commitment to excellence have made, and will continue to make, a profound difference in the lives of those around you.”

DPS has made notable changes under McCraw’s leadership, thanks to the tremendous support of Governor Greg Abbott, as well as the Texas Legislature and other state leaders. This includes the transition to a regional command structure – uniting DPS operations throughout the state, increasing pay for commissioned officers and obtaining state-of-the-art equipment to better serve the public and to protect officers. During his tenure, McCraw and DPS leadership also increased department hiring standards and implemented a mandatory fitness program for all commissioned officers.

His focus on recruiting has helped bring in top talent over the years. Under his leadership 3,300 Recruits completed the DPS Training Academy to join the ranks of the Texas Highway Patrol.

McCraw started his law enforcement career with DPS in 1977 as a Trooper in the Texas Highway Patrol and later as a DPS Narcotics Agent. In 1983, he became a Special Agent with the FBI and served in Dallas, Pittsburgh, Los Angeles, Tucson, San Antonio and Washington, DC.

His promotions included Supervisory Special Agent, Unit Chief of the Colombian/Mexican Organized Crime Unit, Assistant Special Agent in Charge in Tucson, Inspector-In-Charge of the Southeast Bomb Task Force, Inspector – Deputy Assistant Director, Special Agent in Charge of the San Antonio Office and Assistant Director of the Office of Intelligence for which he was tasked to establish after the attacks on 9/11. McCraw was also responsible for establishing the Foreign Terrorism Tracking Task Force under the Office of the Attorney General.

In 2004, McCraw retired from the FBI to become the Texas Homeland Security Director in the Office of the Governor where he served until his appointment as DPS Director in 2009.

McCraw will continue to serve as Director through the end of the year while the Public Safety Commission selects his replacement. Details on that process will be made available in the coming days.

Director McCraw’s letter to DPS and photos are available here.