Disaster Recovery Centers in Harris, Tyler and Walker Counties Close Aug. 24

AUSTIN – Disaster Recovery Centers in Harris, Tyler and Walker Counties will close permanently on Aug. 24 at 6 p.m.

Center locations:

Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center

6402 Market St,

Houston TX 77020

Tyler County Emergency Operation Center

201 Veterans Way

Woodville, TX 75979

Walker Storm Shelter (across from the Veterans Museum)

455 TX 75 N.

Huntsville, TX 77320

Disaster Recovery Centers operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Saturday, closed Sunday. Any DRC can help with both Hurricane Beryl and the April 26 – June 5 storms and flooding. To find a center location near you, go to fema.gov/drc.

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance – YouTube .