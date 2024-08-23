Disaster Recovery Center in Wharton County Temporarily Closed Aug. 24

AUSTIN – A Disaster Recovery Center in Wharton County will temporarily close on Saturday Aug. 24. The Center will reopen at 8:00 a.m. on Monday Aug. 26.

Center location:

Wharton Civic Center

1924 N. Fulton

Wharton, TX 77488

All Disaster Recovery Centers operate from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday – Saturday, closed on Sunday. Any DRC can help with both Hurricane Beryl and the April 26 – June 5 storms and flooding. To find a center location near you, go to fema.gov/drc.

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance – YouTube.

For more information about Texas disaster recovery, visit fema.gov/disaster/4781 and fema.gov/disaster/4798. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/.