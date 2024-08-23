Disaster Recovery Center in Harris County Temporarily Closed

AUSTIN – A Disaster Recovery Center in Harris County will temporarily close on Aug. 23. The Center will reopen at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday Aug. 24.

Center location:

Baytown Community Center

2407 Market St.

Baytown, TX 77521

Disaster Recovery Centers operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday – Saturday, closed Sunday. Any DRC can help with both Hurricane Beryl and the April 26 – June 5 storms and flooding. To find a center location near you, go online to fema.gov/drc .

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance – YouTube.

For more information about Texas disaster recovery, visit: fema.gov/disaster/4798. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/