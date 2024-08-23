Cornyn: Victoria College Receives Award to Promote College Readiness

WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) released the following statement after the U.S. Department of Education announced that Victoria College was awarded a federal grant totaling $191,072 through the Gaining Early Awareness and Readiness for Undergraduate Programs (GEAR UP) partnership, which helps prepare middle and high school students to succeed in postsecondary education:

“Texas continues to pave the way in job creation, including in STEM-related fields that require a skilled workforce to meet demand,” said Sen. Cornyn. “This award will equip students in Victoria with the tools to not only succeed in their education, but also thrive in a highly competitive and evolving job market.”

Recipient

Award Amount Victoria County Junior College District $191,072

TOTAL $191,072

