A Fun Fall Full of Music for Local Community Band

The Lone Star Symphonic Band begins its 32nd Concert Season this October. All performances will take place at Holy Covenant United Methodist Church, located at 22111 Morton Road, Katy, Texas 77449. The concert performances will begin at 4:00 pm. Season tickets are available for purchase at (https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?subscription=lssb). Season tickets are $35 each and include all five performances for this year’s Concert Season. Tickets to individual concerts are available at the cost of $11 each.

Our first concert of the 32nd anniversary season is titled “A Fun Fall (full of music)! This will be a concert full of fun, light, amusing music selections that patrons of every age and musical preference will enjoy. Programmed in this performance are several compositions that feature compilations of various popular artists of the past that will evoke memories in the minds of all who attend this amazing performance. Tickets for this performance may be purchased online at https://app.arts-people.com/index.php?show=243644.

The Band is preparing the following pieces for this concert: Abbey Road A Symphonic Portrait (includes You Never Give Me Your Money, Come Together, Maxwell’s Silver Hammer, She Came Through the Window, Something, The End), Eighties Flashback (includes Thriller, Time After Time, Eye of the Tiger, Up Where We Belong, You Give Love a Bad Name), Mambo Greats (includes Mambo #5, Ran Kan Kan, Sway, Mambo Jambo), The Sound of Music, Tower of Power Greatest Hits (includes What is Hip, You’re Still a Young Man, and Down to the Night Club), and a Tuba section feature called Tea for Two(bas)!

The Lone Star Symphonic Band is a non-profit volunteer organization dedicated to bringing performances of artistic merit to the Houston metropolitan area. Founded in 1993 as the West Houston Concert Band, the band is comprised of musicians from all walks of life and instills the value that music is a life-long event, continuing well beyond high school and college. In the summer of 2016, the Band began rehearsing and performing concerts at Holy Covenant United Methodist Church, in Katy, Texas. In December 2012, the Lone Star Symphonic Band was awarded the Sudler Silver Scroll. The Sudler Silver Scroll is North America’s most prestigious award for Community Concert Bands. The award is presented by the John Philip Sousa Foundation (www.sousafoundation.net). The purpose of the award is to identify, recognize and honor those community bands that have demonstrated particularly exacting standards of excellence in concert activities over a period of years, and which have played a significant and leading role in the cultural and musical environment in their respective communities. The Band is under the direction of Mr. Bob Bryant.