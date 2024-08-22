Disaster Recovery Center in Harris County Temporarily Closed

AUSTIN – A Disaster Recovery Center in Harris County will temporarily close on Thursday Aug. 22. The Center will reopen at 8:00 a.m. on Friday Aug. 23.

Center location:

Pasadena Convention Center

7902 Fairmont Parkway

Pasadena, TX 77507

Centers operate from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Any center can help survivors with questions about both Hurricane Beryl and the April 26-June 5 storms and flooding. For other Disaster Recovery Center locations, go online to fema.gov/drc .

All centers are accessible to people with disabilities or access and functional needs and are equipped with assistive technology. To view an accessible video about how to apply visit: Three Ways to Register for FEMA Disaster Assistance – YouTube.

Texans can shorten wait times at the centers if they apply to FEMA online, by phone or using the FEMA App before visiting a center.

For more information about Texas disaster recovery, visit: fema.gov/disaster/4798. Follow FEMA Region 6 on social media at x.com/FEMARegion6 and on Facebook at facebook.com/FEMARegion6/