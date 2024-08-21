Upcoming #TXBookChat LIVE on Sept. 9 Features Author and Journalist Michael Barnes

Austin, TX – Join the Texas Center for the Book on Monday, Sept. 9 from 2 to 3 p.m. (CT) for #TXBookChat LIVE: Indelible Austin: Selected Histories with author Michael Barnes.

Author and journalist Michael Barnes will discuss his four-volume series of Austin history, Indelible Austin, in conversation with Texas Center for the Book Coordinator Michele Chan Santos. These volumes “explore the links between Old Austin and New Austin.” The books do not, in the author’s words, “treat the city as a subject of nostalgia but rather brings real stories of its people, places and culture into the present.” Barnes is a native Texan who earned his Ph.D. from the University of Texas at Austin. For the Austin American-Statesman, he writes about the city’s people, places, culture and history. Register online at: https://bit.ly/TXBookChat_Barnes.

Hosted in the Public Event Space at the Lorenzo de Zavala State Archives and Library Building located in the Capitol Complex, 1201 Brazos St. in Austin, these events are free and open to the public. Parking is available at the Capitol Visitors Parking Garage across the street. Additional parking options, including handicapped parking, along with directions and maps, is available on TSLAC’s website at www.tsl.texas.gov/visit.

The event will include an audience Q&A and an opportunity to have your books signed (books will not be for sale on site, but Barnes’ books are available at local bookstores and online.)

The Texas Center for the Book’s #TXBookChat series has provided a platform for discussions with authors, librarians and literary professionals since 2020. These informal events offer a quick look into different aspects of the state’s literary world while bringing together diverse voices and perspectives. For more information, and to view videos of past events, visit the website at www.tsl.texas.gov/txbookchat.

One of 50 state centers affiliated with the Center for the Book in the Library of Congress, the Texas Center for the Book is under the direction of the Texas State Library and Archives Commission (TSLAC).

Attendees are invited to explore TSLAC’s current Texas history exhibit and research resources while visiting. Named a National Literary Landmark, the Lorenzo de Zavala State Archives and Library Building located directly east of the Texas Capitol. View the six flags flown over Texas, six Texas seal mosaics and the panoramic Texas history mural in the lobby.

For more information contact Michele Chan Santos at mcsantos@tsl.texas.gov or visit tsl.texas.gov/centerforthebook.