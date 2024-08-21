School mascot logo contains a hidden surprise for Harmony Public School’s newest Houston-area campus

Allen Reid | Harmony Public Schools

Bridgeland, a master-planned community located in Cypress, is home to one of Harmony Public School’s newest campuses, Harmony Science Academy-Bridgeland. For the design of the school mascot, Harmony took inspiration from one of the neighborhood’s most iconic bridges.

Harmony Public Schools has debuted its newest logo for the school’s upcoming campus in the Bridgeland community of Cypress, and residents of the neighborhood may recognize a familiar feature hidden within its design.

Harmony Science Academy-Bridgeland will open to PreK-5 students in August 2025. The school’s new logo features a determined falcon in Harmony red, racing across the background of a Harmony “H” in the school’s traditional blue. Along the Falcon’s neckline is the outline of Bridgeland’s iconic wooden pedestrian bridge that connects families to the beloved Josey Lake Park and Bird Sanctuary.

“In creating the design, we were inspired of course by the architectural beauty of Josey Lake Park Bridge and the idea that our falcon would have a connection to a variety of wildlife found in the park’s bird sanctuary,” Harmony Chief Communications Officer John Boyd said. “But even more so, we were inspired by how the bridges throughout the community connect families to the people and places in Bridgeland that they love most. That’s what makes a neighborhood a home.

“At Harmony, we hope to also be able to play a role in connecting neighbors to their community and continuing to make Bridgeland a wonderful place for students to learn and grow.”

Harmony Science Academy-Bridgeland is one of two new Harmony campuses opening in Houston’s northern suburbs in 2025. Harmony Science Academy-City Place also will be opening in the City Place neighborhood of Spring in August 2025, serving PreK-7.

Phase 2 of construction at both the Bridgeland and City Place sites also includes a full-size middle and high school building to debut in August 2027.

The new Harmony Science Academy-Bridgeland has chosen a falcon as the school’s mascot. Embedded within the mascot’s design (above) is a tribute to the Bridgeland community’s Josey Lake Park Bridge, which connects the neighborhood to a popular public park and bird sanctuary (below).

Both campuses also are part of Harmony’s highly-rated North Houston District, which also includes campuses in Houston, Katy, Bryan-College Station and Cypress. In 2024, all HPS Houston North District high schools were rated among the Top High Schools in America by U.S. News & World Report. Campuses in the district have also been named National School of Character winners five times.

Harmony Science Academy-Bridgeland and Harmony Science Academy-CityPlace will be accepting applications for the 2025-26 school year beginning Nov. 1, with applications for career opportunities opening in the spring.

Harmony Public Schools is a Texas-born, Texas-wide public charter school system with campuses serving PreK-Grade 12 students in 23 cities across the state, including Greater Houston, DFW, San Antonio, Austin, El Paso, Waco, Lubbock, Midland- Odessa, Bryan, Beaumont, and the Rio Grande Valley.

Harmony’s curriculum places a heavy focus on STEM skills, Character Education, project-based learning, and college readiness.

Harmony Public Schools is currently accepting applications for the 2024-2025 school year for both students and team members.

Harmony Public Schools are 60+ high-performing PreK-12 college preparatory charter schools throughout Texas. Harmony blends the highest standards and expectations, with a rigorous math- and science-centered curriculum and dedicated and engaged teachers and families to cultivate excellence and prepare students to succeed in college, careers and life.

About Harmony Public Schools

At Harmony Public Schools, we believe every child can succeed, and we are committed to helping them realize their full potential. To learn more about Harmony Public Schools and our 60+ campuses across Texas, please visit: www.harmonytx.org, and follow us on Twitter at @HarmonyEdu and ‘Like’ us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/HarmonyTexas.