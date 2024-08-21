Houston Grand Opera Presents 2024 Butler Studio Showcase 

Eleven Sarah and Ernest Butler Houston Grand Opera Studio artists to

perform variety of operatic scenes at popular annual event

What: The Sarah and Ernest Butler Houston Grand Opera Studio presents the annual Butler Studio Showcase on Sept. 13, 2024, in the Cullen Theater at the Wortham Theater Center. Tickets are available at HGO.org/Showcase.

This popular annual event is designed to showcase the unique talents of the emerging artists training with HGO’s prestigious Butler Studio program. During an intimate evening, the 11-member 2024-25 class, which includes seven new artists, will perform staged, costumed excerpts from a variety of operatic works. This year’s program includes selections from La bohème, Simon Boccanegra, The Elixir of Love, Faust, The Consul, The Tales of Hoffmann, and Carmen.

The Sarah and Ernest Butler Houston Grand Opera Studio is one of the most respected young artist programs in the world. Since 1977, it has provided comprehensive career development to emerging artists who have demonstrated potential to make major contributions to the field of opera. During a residency of up to three years, each performer receives customized training from an expert team while gaining invaluable performance experience at the highest level.

Who: HGO’s 2024-25 Butler Studio Artists

Alissa Goretsky, soprano (third place at 2024 Concert of Arias)

soprano (third place at 2024 Concert of Arias) Elizabeth “Hanje,” soprano (first place winner at 2024 Concert of Arias)

soprano (first place winner at 2024 Concert of Arias) Ani Kushyan, mezzo-soprano

mezzo-soprano Michael McDermott, tenor (third place at 2023 Concert of Arias)

tenor (third place at 2023 Concert of Arias) Shawn Roth, tenor

tenor Demetrious Sampson, Jr., tenor (second place and Audience Choice winner at 2023 Concert of Arias)

tenor (second place and Audience Choice winner at 2023 Concert of Arias) Sam Dhobhany, bass-baritone (winner of the Ana María Martínez Encouragement Award at 2024 Concert of Arias)

bass-baritone (winner of the Ana María Martínez Encouragement Award at 2024 Concert of Arias) Ziniu Zhao, bass-baritone (second place at2024 Concert of Arias)

bass-baritone (second place at2024 Concert of Arias) Navasard Hakobyan, baritone (first place at 2022 Concert of Arias)

baritone (first place at 2022 Concert of Arias) Laura Bleakley, pianist/coach

pianist/coach Jenny Choo, pianist/coach

When: Thursday, Sept. 13, 2024, at 7 p.m.

Where: Cullen Theater, Wortham Theater Center, 501 Texas Ave.

Tariff: Tickets are on sale now for $20. Free for subscribers; reservation required. For more information and to buy tickets, visit HGO.org/Showcase or call the Box Office at 713-228-6737.