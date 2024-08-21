HCAD Reminds Property Owners of Disaster Exemption Deadline

Houston —The Harris Central Appraisal District is reminding property owners who had physical damage to their property during the derecho that the deadline to apply for the temporary disaster exemption is Tuesday, September 3.

Property owners can apply for the temporary disaster exemption for physical damage to the structures on their property and to business personal property, which is property used to produce income. Damage to trees or shrubbery is not eligible.

The temporary disaster exemption could reduce 2024 property taxes for a portion of the appraised property value.

The disaster application form can be found online at www.hcad.org under FORMS > ALL FORMS > General Information > Form 50-312, Temporary Exemption for Property Damaged by a Disaster. The form should be mailed to the address in the top left of the form, which is Harris Central Appraisal District, Information and Assistance Division, P.O. Box 922012, Houston, Texas 77292-2012. For further information, contact the HCAD’s information center at 713.957.7800 or by using the web form under ABOUT > CONTACT US > ACCOUNT QUESTIONS.

About HCAD

The Harris Central Appraisal District is a political subdivision of the State of Texas established in 1980 for the purpose of discovering and appraising property for ad valorem tax purposes for each taxing unit within the boundaries of the district. The district has approximately 1.9 million parcels of property to assess each year with a total market value of approximately $895 billion. The appraisal district in Harris County is the largest in Texas, serving more than 500 taxing units, and one of the largest appraisal districts in the United States. For further information, visit www.hcad.org.